Another sign that Nick Sirianni will be back as Eagles head coach

It’s been a week since the Eagles lost their wild card game to the Bucs, and we just learned today that we’ll finally hear from GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni in a mid-day press conference on Wednesday to wrap up the 2023 season.

This wouldn’t typically be all that notable, but given the uncertainty around Sirianni’s job status following the team’s late-season collapse, announcing a joint press conference seems like the biggest sign that he will remain the head coach.

The news comes after reports that Sean Desai was fired as the DC, Matt Patricia was looking elsewhere for opportunities, and expectations that Brian Johnson would not return as OC. Sirianni was named as the one who let go of Desai, another indicator that he was making moves for the future of the team.

Things turned ugly, quickly, for Sirianni and the Eagles in 2023, but the head coach did have a lot of success in his three years in Philly. With another opportunity to build his staff, we should see sooner rather than later if the plan he pitched to Jeffrey Lurie to keep his job will translate to renewed success on the football field.

At the very least, we should get confirmation on Wednesday that Sirianni will be the one leading the charge in 2024 — and maybe some accountability for where things went wrong last season.