Report: Brian Johnson not returning as Eagles’ offensive coordinator

“All indications are” Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will not be returning to Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, according to a report from Derrick Gunn. DGunn adds that Johnson “will land elsewhere in some offensive capacity.”

Johnson has received head coaching interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Carolina Panthers also reportedly planned to interview him before instead moving on to the second round of interviews with their original candidates.

Many Eagles fans will be happy to see Johnson go after watching the coaching staff not getting the most out of the team’s offensive talent. Johnson was clearly considered to be part of the problem as the offensive play-caller.

The argument here has been that Johnson has often been charged with a disproportionate amount of blame. It’s not like the calling of plays was the only issue with the Eagles’ offense. Play design and scheme was a problem and that ultimately falls on Nick Sirianni. In a revealing admission prior to the 2023 season, the head coach himself said he wasn’t prioritizing offensive innovation.

It shouldn’t come as a shock if Johnson has successful elsewhere. He obviously did a great job as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2022. And he had some success as a college offensive coordinator while helping to maximize Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask.

Johnson’s exit means the Eagles will be looking for a new OC in addition to a new DC. One name reportedly in the mix to replace Johnson is Jim Bob Cooter. Given JBC’s connections to Sirianni, it’s not hard to believe it could happen. But it would not be a move that inspires hope for new, intriguing offensive ideas.