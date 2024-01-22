Zach Ertz signs with Lions for the chance at another Super Bowl ring

Hey, remember when Zach Ertz got waived by the Arizona Cardinals in late November and never signed with another team?

Well, he’s a free agent no longer after signing with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. The plan is for him to be elevated for their NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Lions have a pretty great rookie tight end in Sam LaPorta. But he’s been playing through an injury. And Detroit’s backup tight end, Brock Wright, only had 91 receiving yards in the regular season. UPDATE: Wright got hurt in the Lions’ Divisional Round win, further prompting the need for Ertz.

Adding Ertz to the mix gives standout offensive coordinator Ben Johnson another chain-moving target to work with. He obviously doesn’t figure to be a featured player as much as he might contribute a couple of catches.

As if rooting against the 49ers this weekend wasn’t already easy enough, rooting for the Lions just got even easier. The Lions are two wins away from Zach Ertz getting his second career Super Bowl ring.

In case you missed it, Ertz scored the Eagles’ game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII.