Eagles News: Chip Kelly returning to the NFL?

Could Chip Kelly be on his way back to the NFL? According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, multiple head-coaching candidates have mentioned Kelly as a possible offensive coordinator. Multiple teams have started looking further into Kelly and doing their due diligence on him as a candidate. Kelly, 60, has been UCLA’s head coach since 2018, compiling a 35-34 record.

Jeffrey Lurie walked up the tunnel ramp of Lincoln Financial Field fuming. The squinting eyes of the refined Eagles’ owner spit swords. His gnarled, sneering veneer screamed “I want to punch someone in the face,” after the Eagles’ 35-31 loss to the three-win Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 31. It marked the fourth time in five games Lurie saw his team lose—and he clearly was not pleased. Connected by the ghostly cord of general manager Howie Roseman and team president Don Smolenski, it may have been the angriest anyone may have ever seen Lurie after an Eagles’ loss. The 2023 Eagles were an epic disappointment. Lurie has been deflated. He has been depressed. He may have never been as angry as his face expressed that night. The inescapable fact is Lurie and Roseman failed. Head coach Nick Sirianni failed. The coaching staff failed. The players certainly failed. The media, in a sense, failed to see that the 2023 Eagles, projected to be Super Bowl contenders, would be seriously marred by coordinator and player defections, especially on the defensive side. And some fans, who bought in early and suffered late, failed to see it as it gradually unfolded before their eyes—with the continuous, collective refrain “but we still won,” despite portends of trouble. This is a look back at the debacle that was the 2023 Eagles.

Desai seems like a good guy so I’m sorry for how all of this turned out. At the same time, coaches are hired to be fired. That’s the nature of the business. Hopefully he’ll learn from this situation and do a better job when he gets another chance, if he gets another chance. Patricia has failed in his past few jobs so I’m not sure what his future is. He better hope Bill Belichick gets a job and wants to bring him along. We haven’t heard anything about the offense yet. They might not fire Brian Johnson, but rather add an outside coach and change up duties. The offense failed at the end, but was successful for much of the year. You don’t need to wipe the slate clean and rebuild that side of the ball. It is also possible that the relationship between Johnson and Jalen Hurts complicates things. They have been friends for year. The Eagles might fear that firing Johnson would have a negative effect on Hurts. We’ll see.

Jordan Davis didn’t try to hide from it. As the Eagles cleaned out their lockers last week a couple days after their season ended with a playoff loss in Tampa, the Eagles’ nose tackle admitted what the rest of us saw down the stretch: He fell off at the end of the year. “That’s one thing I have to work on is playing consistently,” Davis said. “Have to look in the mirror at the end of the day. I’m a man. I can admit when I’ve fallen off. I fell off at the end of the year. I can admit that. “But at the end of the day, we’re human. We have the ability to change that, we have the ability to work and have the ability to get to different platforms we haven’t reached yet. I think we’ll be able to do that. It takes a lot of faith, a lot of hard work. But at the end of the day, I’m here.”

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was the highest-graded defensive rookie and generated the second-highest pass-rush win rate (17.7%) among rookie defenders. He racked up 49 quarterback pressures.

I am interested to see where Ryan Nielsen lands, as I thought he was one of the nice surprises of the 2023 NFL season. The Falcons defense, which is hardly a star-studded unit, was fifth in defensive success rate—top 10 against both the run and the pass. Nielsen comes from Dennis Allen’s tree (along with Lions DC Aaron Glenn), which has gotten tons of head-coaching interest over the past couple of weeks. Nielsen is expected to interview with the Jaguars and Eagles; if I had an open DC position, he’d be my first call.

As time has gone on the Lions have been one of two teams with a longer return to playoff prominence than the Cowboys. Detroit was tied for the longest NFC Championship Game appearance drought in the conference which is now completely over. Washington now sits in last place alone. But you know what that means. The Dallas Cowboys now have the second-longest NFC Championship Game appearance drought in the entire conference. We noted on Saturday that the Baltimore Ravens made it to their fifth conference championship game in their franchise history. That is the Baltimore Ravens franchise that literally did not exist the last time that Dallas was in a title game themselves.

If it were me I think I would try to draft a QB, restructure Prescott’s contract only as needed (you can restructure as many times as you want so do it whenever you need cap room), and then see how the year goes. There is a good chance that Dallas will have a new head coach in 2025 and even though the GM is not going to change I would much rather have the input of a new coach on my QB situation rather than forcing a QB on him. While the prospect of not having my veteran QB is scary the odds are going to be more in your favor of winning especially in the long term with an affordable QB than an aging, above average but not special one who will earn more than anyone else in the league.

Because it was reported at midday on Saturday, it may have gone largely unnoticed that Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown had a second interview with the Carolina Panthers for their GM job. Brown also interviewed recently for the GM job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown, just 35, was considered a fast riser in front office circles when Joe Schoen stole him from the Philadelphia Eagles to be his second in command. When Schoen hired him he said Brown “has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder.”

Just four teams are left standing. After a thrilling weekend of football, the Conference Championship games are set in the NFL playoffs. On the NFC side the San Francisco 49ers, after surviving an upset threat from the Green Bay Packers, will play host to the Detroit Lions. Over in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will host an AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history. Standing in their way of Super Bowl 58? Here’s the full schedule for the NFC Championship and AFC Championship. So, what team has the best chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy in a few weeks? Here are the final four NFL teams, as ranked by the SB Nation staff.

