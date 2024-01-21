 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Matt Patricia “plans to explore other opportunities”

The Eagles defensive coach isn’t under contract in Philly, and is reportedly exploring other options this offseason.

By Alexis Chassen
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

No surprise here but the Eagles defensive coaching staff will look much different in 2024. Head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly fired DC Sean Desai on Sunday, and it looks like Matt Patricia is expected to explore other options this offseason.

Since Patricia isn’t under contract, it’s not like the Eagles had to fire him, but it was pretty obvious that he wasn’t going to be back next season.

He took over play-calling duties when the team was 10-3 and they proceeded to go 1-4 with Patricia leading the defense. They continued to struggle on third downs, couldn’t stop the run in any capacity, and had their best players dropping back in coverage instead of rushing the quarterback. Patricia did nothing in those five weeks to earn an invitation to sign on for another year.

Sirianni and Patricia downplayed the affect of changing a DC mid-season had on their players, despite guys like Haason Reddick and Darius Slay admitting it was big challenge.

It doesn’t matter much now. Patricia will get a chance to interview for other opportunities around the league. Eagles fans sure won’t be sad to see him go.

