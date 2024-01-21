Report: Matt Patricia “plans to explore other opportunities”

No surprise here but the Eagles defensive coaching staff will look much different in 2024. Head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly fired DC Sean Desai on Sunday, and it looks like Matt Patricia is expected to explore other options this offseason.

#Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is not under contract and plans to explore other opportunities, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Patricia took on play-calling last month under difficult circumstances, running someone else’s scheme with a depleted unit. He’ll be a… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Since Patricia isn’t under contract, it’s not like the Eagles had to fire him, but it was pretty obvious that he wasn’t going to be back next season.

He took over play-calling duties when the team was 10-3 and they proceeded to go 1-4 with Patricia leading the defense. They continued to struggle on third downs, couldn’t stop the run in any capacity, and had their best players dropping back in coverage instead of rushing the quarterback. Patricia did nothing in those five weeks to earn an invitation to sign on for another year.

Sirianni and Patricia downplayed the affect of changing a DC mid-season had on their players, despite guys like Haason Reddick and Darius Slay admitting it was big challenge.

It doesn’t matter much now. Patricia will get a chance to interview for other opportunities around the league. Eagles fans sure won’t be sad to see him go.