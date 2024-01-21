New Eagles coordinator candidates reportedly include Wink Martindale, Ryan Nielsen

As of this publish time, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not fire Nick Sirianni and he’ll be back with at least one new coordinator in 2024.

With Siriainni reportedly firing Sean Desai, the Eagles will be looking for their third defensive coordinator in three years.

Two candidates have emerged early on. Sirianni and Howie Roseman have reached out to former New York Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale and in-limbo Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Russini adds that “there are more” candidates in consideration. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel are among other names to watch, according to Bleeding Green Nation’s Joseph Santoliquito.

When it comes to offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson’s future remains uncertain. He’s interviewed for three head coaching vacancies that currently remain open. But the Eagles might not retain him even if he does get a head coaching opportunity.

On that note, NFL insider Mike Garafolo mentioned that Indianapolis Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter could be in play.

Some quick thoughts on these candidates:

WINK MARTINDALE

Experienced play-caller. The 60-year-old was an NFL DC for the Denver Broncos in 2010, the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 through 2021, and the Giants from 2022 through 2023.

Loves to blitz! Which is apparently surprising to the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff. Such a blitz-heavy DC would be a big-time philosophical change-up for this organization. Doesn’t exactly line up with the strategy of investing resources in the defensive line and mostly relying on generating pressure that way.

Martindale seemingly had bad blood on the way out with the Giants. It was also a surprise when the Ravens fired him. Fair to wonder how he might get along with everyone?

RYAN NIELSEN

Limited play-calling experience. Nielsen, 44, was a co-defensive coordinator for the Saints in 2022 before going to the Falcons to be their defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2023.

The Falcons were not great at defense in 2023. But they were improved. They went from 31st in defensive DVOA in 2022 to 24th. They went from 25th in offensive points per game allowed to 21st. This while having the 13th-most salary cap resources dedicated to defense.

GLENN SCHUMANN

The Eagles reportedly interviewed him for their defensive coordinator opening last year.

Schumann is only 33 years old. He does not have NFL coaching experience.

The Eagles obviously have a lot of players who Schumann coached at Georgia.

MARQUAND MANUEL

Manuel, 44, was the Falcons’ DC in 2017 and 2018. He then served as the DBs coach on Doug Pederson’s staff in 2020.

Manuel was hired to help replace former Eagles assistant Dennard Wilson, who left for Philly in 2021.

JIM BOB COOTER