Jason Kelce is having fun hanging with Taylor Swift and celebrating Travis at Chiefs vs. Bills

The Eagles are out of the playoffs, and while we all wait to hear if Jason Kelce will end up retiring or returning for another season, the center is enjoying the fan side of football and supporting his brother Travis in Buffalo for the Chiefs-Bills playoff game.

In true Jason Kelce-form, he showed up to tailgate and experience what Bills Mafia is all about before heading into the stadium.

Jason Kelce being initiated into Bills Mafia pic.twitter.com/gu1aDXu6CP — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 21, 2024

Inside Highmark Stadium, it was a family affair, with Jason joining his wife Kylie, mom Donna, and dad Ed, in addition to finally getting to meet Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift.

| @TaylorSwift13 with Jason Kelce at the game pic.twitter.com/d3SROQ6ypz — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 21, 2024

There were hopes that the group would be able to meet earlier in the season, but things didn’t line up until the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

| Taylor and Kylie Kelce talking at the gamepic.twitter.com/05rWeituAQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 21, 2024

A lot has been made of comments — taken completely out of context — made by Kylie Kelce when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, but she shut down misleading headlines about shying away from the Taylor Swift spotlight.

She might not like the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean she still can’t be friendly and enjoy the company of Swift while cheering on her brother-in-law — and maybe sticking her tongue out at the cameras.

Kylie sticking her tongue out I love her pic.twitter.com/G1PY0UNwuN — Tiffani (@LavenderKelce) January 22, 2024

Here’s hoping the entire Kelce village enjoys this rare opportunity to be together for one of the brother’s football games, and that maybe it inspires Jason to come back for one more try. Although, it certainly seems like he’s enjoying himself on this side of the game.