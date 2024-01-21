Eagles News: “All signs point to [Nick Sirianni] staying”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: ‘All signs point to’ Nick Sirianni staying with Eagles - NBCSP

Nick Sirianni, whose job status has been the subject of intense speculation since the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card loss to the Bucs on Monday night, will likely remain Eagles head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter said during halftime of the Ravens-Texans game, “All signs point to him staying with the Eagles.” He added, “Right now, Nick Sirianni has a job and it’s trending that it’ll stay that way.” Schefter indicated that, as expected, there will be changes on Sirianni’s coaching staff. Sean Desai and Matt Patricia both served as defensive coordinator and it would be a shock if either one is back. First-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s future is also unknown. Schefter did specifically indicate, “There are expected to be changes on the defensive side of the ball.”

Jeffrey Lurie faces big decision: Should Nick Sirianni take fall for Eagles’ collapse? - Fox Sports

But a team source said that Lurie, like many in the organization, has soured on his choices. In fact, one team source said that if Sirianni was allowed to keep his job, Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman would likely insist that he fire both his coordinators, if he wasn’t planning to do it anyway. Sirianni already demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai late in the season and handed the play-calling over to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, though the defense only got worse from there. There is an internal belief that he made a big mistake hiring Desai from outside the organization while passing over popular defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who immediately left to take the same job with the Baltimore Ravens. They could fix that by hiring Wilson to replace Patricia and Desai. And there has been a lot of frustration with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s play-calling late in the season — including his pass-happy approach against the Bucs even though Hurts was playing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand and without No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown. Johnson was Hurts’ choice to succeed Steichen when he left, but there’s some speculation that relationship has soured too.

Report: Jim Bob Cooter could be next offensive coordinator of Eagles - PFT

That would require the Colts to be willing to let him go, since he’s already their coordinator. In 2021, Cooter was a coaching consultant with the Eagles. He worked with former Philly offensive coordinator (now Colts head coach) Shane Steichen.

Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft has the Eagles in a familiar position - BGN

Guyton is a massive prospect, literally, listed at 6’7” and 328 lbs. He has more than just his position and school in common with Lane Johnson though, like Johnson his starting point wasn’t as an offensive lineman. Guyton was a defensive tackle in high school who was converted to offense at TCU as both an offensive tackle and, like Johnson, a tight end (here is catching a TD, the only reception of his career). At TCU he started one game, against Oklahoma in 2021. Guyton then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2022 season and started the season as the left tackle, but after season opener was moved to right tackle, where he split time with Wanya Morris protecting lefthanded QB Dillion Gabriel’s blindside. In 2023 he started every game at right tackle.

Waiting - Iggles Blitz

JBC ran the Lions offense when they finished 7th in the league in scoring in 2017. 2021 – PHI – 12th in points, 2022 – JAX – 10th in points, 2023 – IND – 10th in points. JBC didn’t call plays for those offenses, but was part of the braintrust and helped them to function at a high level. My argument against JBC would be wanting someone with a different offensive background. You can definitely argue that Sirianni needs to go outside of his circle of coaches to find someone with new ideas.

Jason Kelce went to McDonald’s to give his favorite employee a signed jersey - SB Nation

The end of a career is a great time to reflect on all the people who helped you along the way. Coaches who made you better, trainers who kept you healthy, even the McDonald’s employee who made sure your bacon, egg and cheese was piping hot each morning. Legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce is calling it a career, and he kicked off Wednesday by paying a special visit to someone he’s gotten to know over the years.

Cowboys have to extend Dak Prescott or fail to sign other key players to long-term contracts - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys will probably look to sign Dak to another extension prior to the start of the season. The extension will free an estimated $26.2 million for the team to use on other contracts for crucial players. The extension of Dak’s contract is the key to all the other players like CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons future contracts. Or if they look to retain a number of players on expired contracts this upcoming season, Dak’s extension becomes even more vital.

What does Giants’ future look like at quarterback? - Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas were out of the lineup for several of the games Jones played in. Wan’Dale Robinson did not play in the first two. Still, in his fifth season and with the contract he signed last offseason, whatever you want to pin it on the reality is Jones’ performance was unacceptable. He threw two touchdown passes, was intercepted six times, has a career-worst 3.8% interception rate, passes for a career-low, 151.5 yards per game, has a career-low 70.5 passer rating and 36.2 QBR. His net yards per passing attempt was an abysmal 3.1. Jones wasn’t good enough. His performance, and his knee injury, have opened the door for all of the quarterback questions swirling around the Giants, who have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Bobby Slowik’s virtual interview scheduled for Sunday - Hogs Haven

Washington interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams DC Raheem Morris on Thursday, and Lions OC Ben Johnson on Friday. Texans OC Bobby Slowik is scheduled to have a virtual interview with Washington on Sunday, the day after his team visits the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until Monday, January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach.

