Chiefs vs. Bills: AFC Divisional Round

The final game of the 2024 NFL Playoffs divisional round will feature a familiar postseason bout between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills for their spot in the AFC Championship.

The Bills lead the all-time regular-season series between these teams, 27-21-1, and beat the Chiefs most recently in Kansas City, 20-17, in early-December. They haven’t faced off in Buffalo since 2020, but the Chiefs pulled off a road win, 26-17, in that game.

These teams have played each other five times in the postseason, with the Chiefs leading the series, 3-2. It’s been a point of contention for both teams, particular the last few years — with one of the matchups even resulting in the league changing their overtime rules. This is the first time in his career that Patrick Mahomes will be playing a road playoff game, and Buffalo will certainly make it a challenging environment on Sunday night.

There were some reports this week that Eagles’ royalty will be in attendance for this game, as both Jason and Kylie Kelce are expected to make the trip to cheer on his brother Travis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday night’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Game time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 81 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (KC), 227 (BUF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Kansas City Chiefs: +2.5 (+124)

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-148)

Over/under: 45.5 points

