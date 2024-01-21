NFL Playoffs 2024: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continue on Sunday afternoon with an NFC matchup featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions lead the all-time regular seasons series between these teams, 32-28, and most recently beat the Buccaneers down in Tampa Bay, 47-17, back in October. They’ve only faced off one time in the playoffs, with the Bucs winning at home in the NFC wild card round in 1997.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Game time: 3:00 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (TB), 83 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (TB), 226 (DET)

