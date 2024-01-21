 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Playoffs 2024: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Lions host the Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

By Alexis Chassen
The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continue on Sunday afternoon with an NFC matchup featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions lead the all-time regular seasons series between these teams, 32-28, and most recently beat the Buccaneers down in Tampa Bay, 47-17, back in October. They’ve only faced off one time in the playoffs, with the Bucs winning at home in the NFC wild card round in 1997.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Game time: 3:00 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (TB), 83 (DET), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (TB), 226 (DET)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6 (+220)
Detroit Lions: -6 (-270)
Over/under: 49.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Bucs: www.BucsNation.com
Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s afternoon game in the comments below.

