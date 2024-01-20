NFL Picks Against the Spread: Divisional Round Playoff Games

Before the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs kicks off, let’s have some fun by looking at the spreads for this week’s postseason games.

My overall record so far is 149-121-8. Terrible 0-6 outing last week ... so, maybe just go with the opposite of my picks? The BGN community barely did better at 1-5 to go ahead two games overall at 151-119-8.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Stephen Serda.

DIVISIONAL ROUND GAMES

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-9.5): If the Ravens lose, Lamar Jackson will have the worst playoff winning percentage of any quarterback to ever win at least one postseason game. Think about that. For as good as he’s been in the regular season, he’s been awful in the playoffs. Even if he’s not great in this game, though, the Ravens’ defense should be able to take care of business. The Texans keep it close in a loss. PICK: Texans +9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Texans +9.5

Ravens -9.5 vote view results 53% Texans +9.5 (88 votes)

46% Ravens -9.5 (77 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-10): The experienced 49ers are ready to impose their will on this young Packers team. PICK: 49ers -10

Poll Which bet do you like more? Packers +10

49ers -10 vote view results 65% Packers +10 (108 votes)

34% 49ers -10 (58 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DETROIT LIONS (-5.5): The Bucs should’ve beaten the Eagles with more ease than they did. They’re not that great. While I do worry about the Lions having a letdown moment after last week’s emotional win, Detroit is ultimately a talented and well-coached team. PICK: Lions -5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Buccaneers +5.5

Lions -5.5 vote view results 12% Buccaneers +5.5 (20 votes)

87% Lions -5.5 (137 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BUFFALO BILLS (-2.5): Betting against Patrick Mahomes as an underdog feels dangerous. But it just hasn’t felt like the Chiefs’ year throughout this season. The Bills have more of that team of destiny feel. Josh Allen is also hard to bet against at the moment. PICK: Bills -2.5