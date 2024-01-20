 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers vs. Packers: NFC Divisional Round

The first NFC game of the Divisional Round will feature Green Bay on the road in San Francisco.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continues on Saturday night with an NFC matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers lead the all-time regular-season series between these teams, 34-28-1, and won their most recent game, 30-28, in San Francisco back in 2021. These two teams have a pretty long postseason history, as well, facing off nine times over the years, with the 49ers having a 5-4 lead on the playoff series. The most recently battled in the NFC Divisional Round back in 2022, with the 49ers winning by three points in Green Bay.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday night’s game.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: FOX
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (GB), 81 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (GB), 227 (SF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Green Bay Packers: +10 (+370)
San Francisco 49ers: -10 (-485)
Over/under: 51 points

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Packers
    (66 votes)
  • 43%
    49ers
    (51 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com
49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Open thread: Discuss Saturday night’s game in the comments below.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation