49ers vs. Packers: NFC Divisional Round

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs continues on Saturday night with an NFC matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers lead the all-time regular-season series between these teams, 34-28-1, and won their most recent game, 30-28, in San Francisco back in 2021. These two teams have a pretty long postseason history, as well, facing off nine times over the years, with the 49ers having a 5-4 lead on the playoff series. The most recently battled in the NFC Divisional Round back in 2022, with the 49ers winning by three points in Green Bay.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday night’s game.
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: FOX
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (GB), 81 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (GB), 227 (SF)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook
Green Bay Packers: +10 (+370)
San Francisco 49ers: -10 (-485)
Over/under: 51 points
Poll
Which team will win?
-
56%
Packers
-
43%
49ers
SB Nation Blogs
Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com
49ers: www.NinersNation.com
Open thread: Discuss Saturday night’s game in the comments below.
