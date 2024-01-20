NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

Our Divisional Round picks are in for the first round of the 2024 NFL playoffs!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After the Wild Card Round, John Stolnis is still in overall first place. Tyler Jackson, Alexis Chassen, and Drew Hamm are tied for the best playoff record so far at 4-2 each.

With the Eagles eliminated, I’m guessing most Philly fans will be pulling for the Detroit Lions to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. A Lions-Packers NFC Championship Game would certainly be nice to see with the San Francisco 49ers getting knocked out early.

WILD CARD

Tyler: 4-2

Alexis: 4-2

Drew: 4-2

Stolnis: 3-3

Community: 3-3

BLG: 3-3

Dave: 3-3

Jonny: 2-4

Natan: 0-6 (picks not submitted)

Joe: 0-6 (picks not submitted)

OVERALL STANDINGS

Stolnis: 184-94

Community: 182-96

BLG: 179-99

Dave: 168-110

Tyler: 168-110

Jonny: 167-111

Alexis: 163-115

Drew: 155-123

Natan: 150-128

Joe: 124-154

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll Which team will win? Texans

Ravens vote view results 23% Texans (44 votes)

76% Ravens (142 votes) 186 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Packers

49ers vote view results 45% Packers (89 votes)

54% 49ers (106 votes) 195 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Buccaneers

Lions vote view results 8% Buccaneers (16 votes)

91% Lions (178 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now