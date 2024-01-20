NFL Playoffs 2024: Texans vs. Ravens

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday afternoon with an AFC matchup featuring the Houston Texans on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 10-2, and most recently beat the Texans back at the start of the 2023 season, 25-3. That landslide victory was in Baltimore, but Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud has come a long way since early-September.
These teams have also played each other one other time in the postseason, with the Ravens winning a home divisional round game in 2012, 20-13.
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: ESPN/ABC
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (HOU), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (HOU), 226 (BAL)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook
Houston Texans: +9.5 (+340)
Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (440)
Over/under: 43.5 points
