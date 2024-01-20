 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Playoffs 2024: Texans vs. Ravens

The first game of the Divisional Round will feature an AFC matchup between the Texans and Ravens.

By Alexis Chassen
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday afternoon with an AFC matchup featuring the Houston Texans on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 10-2, and most recently beat the Texans back at the start of the 2023 season, 25-3. That landslide victory was in Baltimore, but Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud has come a long way since early-September.

These teams have also played each other one other time in the postseason, with the Ravens winning a home divisional round game in 2012, 20-13.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: ESPN/ABC
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (HOU), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (HOU), 226 (BAL)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Houston Texans: +9.5 (+340)
Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (440)
Over/under: 43.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Texans: www.BattleRedBlog.com
Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

Open thread: Discuss Saturday’s afternoon game in the comments below.

