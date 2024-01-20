NFL Playoffs 2024: Texans vs. Ravens

The Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday afternoon with an AFC matchup featuring the Houston Texans on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 10-2, and most recently beat the Texans back at the start of the 2023 season, 25-3. That landslide victory was in Baltimore, but Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud has come a long way since early-September.

These teams have also played each other one other time in the postseason, with the Ravens winning a home divisional round game in 2012, 20-13.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (HOU), 83 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (HOU), 226 (BAL)

Houston Texans: +9.5 (+340)

Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (440)

Over/under: 43.5 points

Texans: www.BattleRedBlog.com

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

