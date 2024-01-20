Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft has the Eagles in a familiar position

It is now officially mock draft season, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has released his first mock. We haven’t had the Senior Bowl, the Combine, pro days, we don’t even know who the coaches are for a quarter of the league, and the draft is only 97 days away. No matter, draft season is here!

Jeremiah’s pick for the Eagles at 22 is Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.

Guyton is a massive prospect, literally, listed at 6’7” and 328 lbs. He has more than just his position and school in common with Lane Johnson though, like Johnson his starting point wasn’t as an offensive lineman. Guyton was a defensive tackle in high school who was converted to offense at TCU as both an offensive tackle and, like Johnson, a tight end (here is catching a TD, the only reception of his career). At TCU he started one game, against Oklahoma in 2021. Guyton then transferred to Oklahoma for the 2022 season and started the season as the left tackle, but after season opener was moved to right tackle, where he split time with Wanya Morris protecting lefthanded QB Dillion Gabriel’s blindside. In 2023 he started every game at right tackle.

This draft is well stocked with offensive linemen, and Guyton is a project, but the Eagles are well positioned to take him.