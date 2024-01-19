Eagles News: Jalen Carter makes NFL All-Rookie team

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL All-Rookie Team: Lions, Rams each boast four selections; Texans clearly nailed top-three picks - NFL.com

JALEN CARTER: The destructive interior defender is a splash-play specialist at the point of attack. His size, strength and power make him difficult to move off the ball, while his underrated speed and quickness terrorize blockers attempting to neutralize him on passing downs. With a Year 1 stat line that includes six sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits, Carter has already shown the potential to evolve into a double-digit sack artist as an every-down defender.

Eagles Film Review: Hubris and arrogance have been the fatal flaw of this coaching staff - BGN

Where do I even begin with this game? How a coaching staff can prepare a team so poorly is beyond me. It was a disaster from start to finish. The first 3rd down of the game sums up this entire offense right now. This play highlights all the faults with the Eagles. The Eagles are expecting pressure, and you can see that Jalen Hurts alerted to this when he sees the pressure look from the Bucs. The Eagles’ adjustment is to leave the free rusher unblocked to run four verts to try and take a shot down the field. I knew the Eagles were going to lose after this one. It’s like the coaching staff didn’t even bother to try and fix the issues against pressure. This is unbelievably bad and it’s the same thing we have seen all season. No motion. No stacks. No bunches. Just nothing. The Eagles’ obsession with creating explosive plays, rather than just moving the chains on 3rd and 2, just stinks of arrogance to me. This team thinks they are better than they are. NFL defenses can play, and there’s no shame in picking up 3 yards on 3rd and 2. That isn’t good enough for this team though. They think they are good enough to just throw it up and win one-on-one matchups. Hubris and arrogance have been the fatal flaw of this coaching staff all season. They don’t bother adjusting because they think they are better than everyone else. It’s incredibly frustrating. This team is not better than everyone else, and they deserved to lose. I try to remain rational in these articles but... 4 verts on 3rd and 2? Really? This was the plan?

2023 BGN Draft #32: Full 1st round mock draft - BGN Radio

The Eagles season is officially over and so draft coverage ramps up. If this is your first time tuning in, welcome aboard! Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler complete a no-trade full first round mock draft on this episode.

Nick Sirianni end-of-season press conference will happen next week, at the earliest - PFT

The end-of-season session is required by league rule. The other five coaches whose teams lost in the wild-card round have done it. Sirianni is the last man standing. If he’s eventually standing before a room full of reporters, it’s safe to say he’ll be grilled about his job status and job security. He’ll need to be ready to answer tough questions about how the issues that doomed the 2023 season will be repaired. And he’ll need something better than simply saying he has “confidence” things will improve.

Sydney Brown has a lofty goal in recovery from ACL tear - NBCSP

Eagles safety Sydney Brown isn’t feeling sorry for himself. No long face. He isn’t wallowing. “I’m good,” Brown said with a wide smile. “Really good.” Brown’s rookie season ended in Week 18 with a torn ACL at MetLife Stadium. He missed the playoff game in Tampa and he’s staring down a lengthy rehab process he’s never gone through before. But he’s ready to attack it with positivity. “Honestly,” Brown said at locker cleanout day, “I’m so pumped to start rehab.” Brown, 23, will have surgery to repair his torn ACL next week and then he said he’s looking at a rehab window of 6-8 months. He has a lofty goal: Brown wants to be ready for training camp and for Week 1 of the 2024 season. “That’s my mindset,” Brown said. “And if I can make that happen, I can make it happen. If not, then Week 1, 100%.”

Ex-Eagles star in a beef with Bucs’ Baker Mayfield: Do ‘more film study’ - NJ.com

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson needs to hire a fact checker to verify the accuracy of his statements. Unsurprisingly, Gardner-Johnson — a known heckler — tried to provoke quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of their NFC divisional round playoff game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday. “If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that’s a great group — (Mike) Evans, (Chris) Godwin, (Russell) Gage — that’s a great group,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “I played against them for real.”

Eagles mourn the passing of Norm Snead - PE.com

The Eagles are saddened by the passing of former quarterback Norm Snead on Sunday, January 14 in Naples, Fla., at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Susan Patsel; their five children: Sheron, Jane, Jeff, Joey, and Cindy; and 14 grandchildren. Acquired along with defensive back Claude Crabb in a 1964 trade with Washington for quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, Snead arrived in Philadelphia off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. “When you’re traded, you have to make the adjustment. You have to accept it,” Snead said in a 2020 interview. “And then you have to fit in and all of the things that go with team sports. The players that were there, there was a natural period of adjustment for them to see if I did fit in.” He did.

Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy feels like it is 2010 all over again - Blogging The Boys

We’re walking into a season that feels a lot like 2010, Wade Phillips’ final days in Dallas. For three years prior, the Cowboys had been generally successful under Phillips. Two NFC East titles, their first playoff win since 1996, star players all over the roster; it felt like a team with legitimate championship potential. But in the 2009 playoffs, Dallas got eliminated in a 34-3 blowout by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round. Riding high after that win over the Eagles, the Cowboys had an all-time letdown game and wiped out whatever points Phillips had scored with the front office. The question of whether or not he’d even return in 2010 was out there, and of course he did. But clearly, it left him on the shakiest of ground. The ground fell out from under Phillips just 10 months later. With an aged offensive line and a closed championship window, Dallas went 1-7 to start the next year. While QB Tony Romo did get injured that year, it didn’t happen until midway through the sixth game. Two weeks later, after a 45-7 blowout loss to the Packers, Phillips was fired and Jason Garrett was promoted from offensive coordinator to interim head coach.

Are the Dallas Cowboys making a mistake bringing back Mike McCarthy? - SB Nation

However, when you actually hit the playoffs it’s about micromanagement, and it’s here where McCarthy struggles. He’s a career 11-11 in the postseason. In the 12 times he’s taken a team to the playoffs they’ve only won more than one game twice, in 2010 when the Packers won the Super Bowl, and in 2016 when they were stunned by the Falcons in the NFC Championship game. McCarthy teams routinely get out-coached in games where he spends time planning for a known opponent, and when they have time to do the same. It’s for this reason it’s always perceived as disappointment, because McCarthy teams look so good in the regular season, and so bad in the playoffs it’s like they’re two separate entities. It’s for this reason that I don’t think it would have been an overreaction to fire McCarthy. To me, that would apply there’s an emotional element to this. The reality is that Dallas is a team that wants to be in the Super Bowl mix, not just the playoff picture — and as it stands McCarthy has proven for almost two decades that he’s simply not a coach who can dominate in the postseason.

The Saquon Barkley question hangs over Giants’ offseason - Big Blue View

Barkley averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and his longest run of 36 yards marks the first time in his career (aside from 2020, when he played only two games) in which he has not had a run of 40 or more yards. He did tie Breece Hall of the New York Jets for a league-high five runs of at least 30 yards. One more advanced number: Barkley averaged 1.8 yards after contact per rushing attempt. That’s the second-worst of his career, behind only a 1.7 yards after contact per attempt average in 2021, when he also dealt with a high ankle sprain.

Grading The Season – Washington Commanders vs. 2023 Opponents - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell certainly had his shining moments, but opposing defenses began to bring the heat to him in the second half of the season and the results were horrific. Jacoby Brissett appeared in two games late in the season, but his impacts are minimal and will not be factored into the final grade.

TGIFootball #24: Previewing the Divisional Round - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda preview every game in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

