Eagles Film Analysis: This team needs a lot of speed added

This was a brutal way to end the Eagles season. I know I shouldn’t say this, but if you can’t face reading this one right now, I do not blame you in the slightest. I’d normally say this at the end of the post but thank you all so much for reading and commenting on these posts all year. I couldn’t do this without your support, so it’s massively appreciated. I’ll be here all off-season as always! (PREVIOUSLY: Offense version.)

Defense

Full disclosure: I’m writing this whilst having no idea what is happening to Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff. So I won’t speculate, but I am expecting the entire majority of the defensive staff to be fired, no matter what happens to Sirianni.

I don’t have much else to say about the defense, so this one might be a bit of a quicker one. I have been critical of the Eagles blitzing 5 (especially with one of them from depth) all season long, and it continued to hurt the Eagles’ defense this week. They do not hold up in coverage well enough when they rush 5. Avonte Maddox is playing outside leverage here as if he has inside help, but the linebacker isn’t there! I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but when we look at the successful defensive plays later on, the Eagles are usually rushing 4.

Eagles Defense All22 thread vs. Bucs. 1) I legitimately hate these 5 man pressures with Cunningham blitzing from deep. It never works. Just rush 4. Maddox is playing outside leverage but of course there's no help inside because Cunningham has blitzed. It drives me insane. pic.twitter.com/0ckLxtHLSn — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

The Eagles have done this a lot of late, and I’m not sure I remember it working too much. Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t want my nose tackle moving away from the center and allowing him to get straight to the 2nd level.

2) I'm not blaming Jordan Davis for this, because I'm assume he's coached to do this, but anyone smarter than me want to explain why you want your NT to jump inside and leave the C unblocked to easily get to the 2nd level? The C can just immediately get up to Morrow with ease... pic.twitter.com/Mcy7qtsukj — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

I got really angry speaking about the offense, so I don’t have the energy to criticize the Eagles’ coaches on defense this week. Everyone knows it’s bad and I’m sure this staff is going to look very different next year. But you can’t do anything when players play like this.

3) Talk about the scheme and coordinator's all you want. You can't win when you play like this. Fundamentals. Roby has to stay inside and he doesn't. The defense is so poorly coached, and isn't talented, which is a horrible combination. pic.twitter.com/JdZWRD199H — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

On the offensive side of the ball, I was critical of the coaches and didn't really criticize the players too much. On the defensive side of the ball, you just have to admit that the players are simply not good enough. James Bradberry has had an awful season and I feel vindicated in saying that the Eagle should not bring him back last off-season. The decline was not entirely unpredictable either as he did not play well towards the end of last season.

4) I know it's not easy with the cap, but I don't see how you can bring back Bradberry. Unless he's carrying a bad injury and gets healthy in the off-season, he just looks physically done. He has safety help (sort of) inside here, so he cannot get beat outside. He gets beat… pic.twitter.com/Ls4noh4WPs — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

This play needs the Benny Hill clown music. It all begins because the Eagles rush 5, which means rather than have a linebacker cover the back, they have to ask Maddox to come from the safety position to cover the running back. The 5-man rush is a disaster.

5) I've got nothing. It's awful. It all begins because the Eagles rush 5 again (!!) which results in the deep safety having to take the running back in coverage. I do not get the obsession with sending 5 and losing a man in coverage. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/qiYRRsNzD9 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

The Eagles cannot ignore the linebacker position anymore. This doesn’t mean you have to draft one in the 1st round, but the Eagles need to invest money into this position. The position has been a disaster all season, and I’m honestly not sure what you are meant to do as a defense when your linebackers are giving up explosive gains to Cade Otton.

6) Again, talk about the scheme all you want, but I'm not sure you can win with this LB play. This is just a simple short throw to Cade Otton who outruns Morrow for a 20 yard gain. You can't do much as a defense if you let explosive plays occur like this. pic.twitter.com/BXSCCKDXzo — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

I was so impressed with the Eagles' run fits the first half of the season. What happened?! The Eagles have 2 defenders take the B gap, and then I’m guessing Cunningham is supposed to get outside of Sweat (which is something else the Eagles do a lot that rarely works) but he takes a horrible angle and the edge is just left wide open.

7) Issues with run fits have happened frequently the 2nd half of this season. Both Davis and Sweat take the B gap, so no one has the outside. Maybe Cunningham is supposed to scrape outside, but he takes an awful angle. It's just too easy. pic.twitter.com/5Bmqsv23Vp — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

Weirdly, I was far less annoyed watching the defense than the offense. I know the defense sucks. But at least they showed some fight. The defensive line actually played well, and if the offense was functional, this game might have been close. I know Brandon Graham has expressed interest in returning, and I would be fine with it. BG can still play.

8) However, at least the defense showed a little fight. The defensive line in particular flashed a little. I was way more disappointed in the offense because I expected nothing from the defense. Bring back BG for one more year, because watching him sack the QB is still fantastic… pic.twitter.com/UOaNIyou10 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

I am so disappointed that Nolan Smith didn’t get more snaps this year because I don’t feel like I have a great idea of what to expect from him next year. I was glad to see him win here, and I think he’s been wasted this year by playing multiple positions rather than getting after the quarterback. The Eagles need him to have a good 2nd year and I’m looking forward to going back and watching his snaps in depth this off-season.

9) Speaking of showing some fight, look at Nolan Smith getting after the QB! The Eagles defensive line tried desperately to keep the Eagles in this game. I know I keep banging on about it but... Why didn't this team just rush 4 like this and keep the extra guy in coverage?! pic.twitter.com/F6GoHW21ez — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

I think a good defensive coach will be very excited to coach this defensive line next year. There is a lot of talent there, and I think Milton Williams is a very good defensive tackle.

10) Milton Williams = good at football. What a play! Honestly, I do credit for the defensive line for not throwing in the towel this week. They played hard. pic.twitter.com/0xh9Ggwmr5 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

We have to end with this play. What a disaster. You don’t need my analysis, you already know this is terrible. The Eagles badly need some team speed, and I would be prioritizing defensive backs and linebackers who can run and tackle. It may sound basic, but this defense is slow and doesn’t tackle well. The entire Eagles team needs to get back to the basics and start doing the simple stuff well. This team needs a lot of speed added.

11) I can't say the same about the secondary though. This play needs the Benny Hill clown music. What a disaster. It's time to rebuild this secondary with an entirely new vision. Like the optimist I am, I'm already thinking about potential solutions for next season... pic.twitter.com/SR1cSvvYtn — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) January 17, 2024

Well, that’s this season done. 36 film reviews in the book. I have probably written about 50,000 words and posted 400 videos, so thank you so much for checking these out. Bring on the off-season...