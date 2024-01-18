Jeffrey Lurie, Nick Sirianni scheduled to meet for Eagles exit interview on Friday

Jeffrey Lurie and Nick Sirianni were originally thought to be meeting for an exit interview on Wednesday.

As it turns out, though, the Philadelphia Eagles owner has reportedly been in St. Maarten following Monday night’s game in Tampa, Florida.

Lurie is set to return to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly on Friday to meet with Sirianni, according to a report from Jeff McLane.

And so perhaps we’ll finally get a more definitive answer on Sirianni’s status soon. Perhaps a Friday news dump to try to soften the reaction of the unpopular decision to bring him back?

In the meantime, Sirianni and Howie Roseman are reportedly reaching out to potential coordinator candidates in order to put together a plan for next season. If Lurie doesn’t like Sirianni’s plan, well, he could find himself fired like Doug Pederson did in 2020.

Or perhaps Lurie will approve of Sirianni’s vision and give him a vote of confidence moving forward.

We’ll soon see.