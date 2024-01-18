Brian Johnson gets a third head coaching interview

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach opening, according to an official team announcement.

The Falcons are the third team known to have interest in hiring Johnson as a head coach. He previously interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans. Those teams have yet to make a hire, so he’s seemingly still in play until further notice.

To reiterate what we previously wrote about Johnson as a head coaching candidate ...

Some have suggested Johnson is only getting interviews because of Rooney Rule requirements, which: 1) ignores Johnson’s accomplishments prior to the 2023 season. Johnson was getting a lot of offensive coordinator buzz around the NFL last year for his role in helping Jalen Hurts make a massive leap in 2022. Johnson previously oversaw the development of Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask at the college level. The Panthers and Titans are likely intrigued by the idea of Johnson being able to help maximize their young quarterbacks (Bryce Young, Will Levis). 2) ignores how the interested teams have already requested interviews with other minority candidates.

On the latter point, the Falcons have already interviewed minority candidates Anthony Weaver, Ejiro Evero, Antonio Pierce, Steve Wilks, Aaron Glenn, and Raheem Morris.

That being said, the Falcons reportedly have a second interview set up with Bill Belichick. Josina Anderson reported that she expects Belichick to be Atlanta’s next head coach “barring a snag in negotiations or a future development (still have to get a signature).”

Even if Johnson doesn’t leave Philly for a head coaching job, it remains to be seen if he’ll be back at the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. Nick Sirianni will likely be expected to make significant changes to his coaching staff, assuming he’s back. And, if he’s not, all bets are off.