Report: Eagles senior offensive assistant drawing interest from Bears

Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady is drawing interest for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator opening, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The Bears have requested to interview Brady.

Brady originally joined the Eagles’ staff as a consultant during the 2022 season after he was fired as Frank Reich’s offensive coordinator on the Indianapolis Colts. Brady was promoted to his current title ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Bears’ interest in Brady is undoubtedly connected to him overlapping with Chicago head coach Matt Ebeflus in Indy. They were together on the Colts’ coaching staff from 2018 through 2021. Eberflus was the defensive coordinator while Brady worked his way up from assistant quarterbacks coach (2018) to quarterbacks coach (2019-2020) to offensive coordinator (2021).

The Eagles are expected to make coaching staff changes whether Nick Sirianni is back or not in 2024. As such, they might not care too much about Brady leaving.