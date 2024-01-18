Eagles News: NFL executives believe Philadelphia makes the most sense for Bill Belichick

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Bill Belichick’s best match could be with the Philadelphia Eagles - Washington Post

Conversations with two general managers, two well-connected personnel executives and three coaching agents — none representing Belichick, but with multiple clients being interviewed in this cycle — revealed sturdy skepticism that Belichick would be donning a Falcons sweatshirt with ripped-off sleeves anytime soon. However, none of the seven — who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they need to maintain relationships inside the league — was surprised that Belichick would meet with an owner like Arthur Blank. Still chasing Don Shula’s career wins mark, Belichick could be determining his market value and price point at a time when more head coaching jobs (and more hotly coveted jobs) are expected to open on top of the seven existing vacancies. And of all the current and potential options, the seven individuals all believed one made the most sense for Belichick entering his age 72 season: the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, it wasn’t all that close. They believed both that Belichick would fit best in Philadelphia of all the potential destinations, and that this was the kind of bold move Eagles GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie would make in pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy as soon as possible.

The top NFL head coaching candidates, ranked - SB Nation

No. 2: Bill Belichick. On the one hand: It’s Bill Belichick. A first-ballot selection for Canton, and arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history. On the other hand: Did you see the Patriots the past few seasons? In many ways, the struggles in New England the past few years were brought about in whole or in part by Belichick the GM, and not Belichick the head coach. When you consider that their entire 2019 draft class is either playing somewhere else — or is out of the league entirely — and when you add in missing on the first round quarterback as they did with Mac Jones, it is hard to be competitive. And certainly Belichick deserves a ton of credit for some of the other personnel moves he made along the way. After all, you do not build two different dynasties in the free agency/salary cap era without making some good decisions. But what will it look like for Belichick when he is prowling a new sideline? Will the “Patriot Way” work somewhere else? What happens if he steps into a new head coaching role and suddenly has a new GM above him? So while he is again perhaps the greatest head coach in history, there are some questions that need to be addressed when pondering his future.

Report: Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman reaching out to evaluate potential Eagles coordinator candidates [UPDATE] - BGN

Assuming Sirianni is back, it’s not surprising that changes will be coming at the coordinator level. Especially at defensive coordinator, where going from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia proved to be an abject disaster. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson might have a better chance of returning ... but we’ll see. Of course, hiring a new coordinator or two does not simply solve all of the Eagles’ problems that resulted in a 1-6 finish over the final seven games. Many of those issues stemmed from the head coach himself; Sirianni must be way better in 2024. And it’s fair to wonder if he can do just that.

On the Shane Page #14: Offensive and defensive takeaways from Eagles Wild Card Round loss to Bucs - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page share their offensive and defensive takeaways from the Eagles Wild Card Round loss to the Bucs.

Eagles stay or go: Head coach Nick Sirianni - PhillyVoice

When given another chance to endorse his head coach during locker room cleanout day, Hurts said that he has confidence in Sirianni and that he expected Sirianni to be back, but he did not exactly give a ringing endorsement, like some of his other teammates did. Hurts doesn’t exactly have a warm, cuddly personality, but maybe he could have mustered up a little more enthusiasm for his embattled coach if he truly wanted to continue working with him? If the Eagles fire Sirianni, they will likely not be a desirable landing spot for some head coaching candidates, for two main reasons.

Coaching Update - Iggles Blitz

This doesn’t make anything official, but it certainly points to Sirianni coming back. His meeting with Jeffrey Lurie will be crucial. Doug Pederson didn’t give good answers in his meeting after the 2020 season and Lurie fired him. Lurie understands there will be ups and downs. What he wants to know is if the current coach can fix the problems. Sirianni gave generic answers in his press conferences. He will have to give detailed answers to Lurie. They will discuss changes on the staff and possible replacements. They will discuss scheme ideas. They will talk about the roster and thoughts on the 2024 team. Sirianni must articulate a plan for how to get the Eagles back to the top. I think one of the keys will be him admitting to Lurie where he was wrong. If Sirianni says he was right to make the change at defensive coordinator, but it didn’t work due to this or that reason, Lurie should tell him to hit the bricks. Sirianni needs to say “I did what I thought was right, but it was the wrong move. I can see that now.” Coaches make mistakes. GMs make bad draft picks. Owners make bad hires. Admit the mistake and learn from it. If you can’t admit the mistake, that’s a problem.

Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft’s first-round selections: Who merits further commitment? - NFL.com

DEVONTA SMITH. Exercise the option? Yes. Smith has been overshadowed at times by A.J. Brown, but he’s arguably a No. 1 receiver in his own right. He’s proved that in each season — and did so again in the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Bucs with eight receptions for 148 yards, the most in a single postseason game in franchise history. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is an ultra-talented and tough wideout who has racked up 3,178 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Like everyone else, Hurts wasn’t good enough down the stretch - NBCSP

There are a lot of reasons for the Eagles’ collapse over the last couple months. The defense forgot how to tackle or cover. Offensive play calling was predictable and mundane. Turnovers, penalties, mistakes, missed assignments. You name it. And we have to include Jalen Hurts in that conversation. He wasn’t awful. He just wasn’t good enough. In 11 games through the Bills win, Hurts had 29 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions, 68 percent accuracy and was averaging 245 passing yards per game with a 94.9 passer rating. In seven games from the 49ers on, he had nine total TDs, five INTs, completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 202 yards per game had and an 81.4 passer rating. Maybe it was injuries. Maybe it was play calling. Maybe it was not enough weapons. Maybe it was a little bit of everything. But the fact remains that the Eagles are only going to go as far as Hurts takes them and he was pedestrian down the stretch.

Prickly Eagles veteran flips out over Nick Sirianni question: ‘You a clown, bro’ - NJ.com

Reporter: “Have you, you know, gotten any wind on what’s going to happen with Nick? Do you have confidence that if you do come back, confidence in him that if he is still head coach?” Cox: “Like any news about ... what about Nick?” Reporter: “I mean, there’s obviously some speculation about whether he may be fired or not.” Cox: “Huh?” Reporter: “Yeah.” Cox: “C’mon, man. Man, he’s the head football coach of this team, man. C’mon man, that ain’t even no (expletive) discussion about that, man.” Reporter: “OK, OK, you don’t think it’s going to happen?” Cox: “I don’t got anything nothing to say about that. You a clown, bro. Get out of my face, bro.”

D’Andre Swift on Eagles return: Time will tell - PFT

Swift is set for free agency after running 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, but said “time will tell” if he will be back for another year. Swift was also asked if that’s his preferred outcome. “If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see when we get there,” Swift said, via WIP.

Eagles mourn the passing of a Hall of Fame person in Leo Carlin - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles are saddened to announce the passing of Leo Carlin, a pioneer in the sports ticketing industry who worked for the Eagles for 55 years and who is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. Mr. Carlin passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 86. Born in Atlantic City, N.J., Mr. Carlin joined the Eagles as a part-time member of the 1960 NFL Championship Team’s ticketing department and then joined the front office on a full-time basis in 1964. Mr. Carlin was a large part of the team’s transitions from Franklin Field to Veterans Stadium in 1971 and then from Veteran Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field for the 2003 season.

Chicago Bears Assistant Coach Interview Tracker - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears have a request in to interview Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator position. Brady was the Colts offensive coordinator/QB coach when Eberflus was coaching in Indianapolis.

Why Dak Prescott has become the Cowboys’ new Tony Romo - ESPN

The career arcs of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo have become so similar they have essentially become the same Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Each showed outstanding regular-season success but left lingering questions in the playoffs. They were teammates for one season, 2016, when the rookie Prescott took over after Romo suffered a preseason back injury. Prescott has held the job ever since. They share a beloved underdog narrative; Romo as an undrafted free agent, Prescott as a fourth-round pick. They were selected for multiple Pro Bowls. They set team records. They used the power of their position with “America’s Team” to become household names. But neither has done what Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman did by winning Super Bowls, which ties Prescott and Romo together even more. Romo had a 2-4 playoff record. Prescott’s stands at 2-5 after Sunday’s 48-32 demolition by the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round. Romo had three chances to advance to an NFC Championship Game (2007, 2009, 2014) and never got there. Prescott’s chance at a fourth try was wiped out by the Packers after missed chances in 2016, 2018 and 2022.

BREAKING: Mike McCarthy to return to Dallas Cowboys for fifth season despite playoff loss - Blogging The Boys

On one hand this move seems fairly logical given that McCarthy has overseen a Cowboys team that has accomplished a great deal in the last few years. The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the last three years, been a playoff team in all of them and secured two NFC East titles. On the other hand, McCarthy has only reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs once and did not even win that game. It goes without saying that he also just oversaw the team’s incredible failure against the Green Bay Packers, his former team, in the Wild Card Round. It seemed like the playoff loss might have been enough to cause the Cowboys to make a change, but they will not be doing so.

Giants’ WR group has potential, but clearly still needs a star - Big Blue View

The question is who will join them? More to the point, can Schoen find a potential No. 1 wide receiver to add to a solid group that clearly needs one? The Giants have the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are three top wide receivers considered worthy of top 10 selections — Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State, Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington. One or more could be available to the Giants, who appear to have a choice at No. 6 between receiver, quarterback and offensive tackle. Free agency could provide an answer. Will Tee Higgins, the prize of the free agent receiver market, reach free agency or will the Cincinnati Bengals sign or franchise tag him?

It could be a while before Commanders fans know who the new head coach (and his assistants) will be - Hogs Haven

In a situation where the Commanders’ top target (or targets) are still coaching in the conference championship games or the Super Bowl, the Commanders front office is going to have to help work behind the scenes to create commitments with coordinators and position coaches. Many of those candidates have been interviewing virtually this week, and will be getting offers from teams next week and the week after (if they aren’t coaching a playoff team). Of course, any candidate for a head coaching position who is getting serious consideration will already be in contact with the key people he wants to bring with him to Washington, so this is probably not as strongly impacted as it might seem.

NFL Divisional-Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

How I see it: In some ways, I see these two Saturday games similarly. Like the Ravens, the 49ers have looked like a juggernaut for most of the season. A game in which they drop 40-plus and never have to punt is within the range of possible outcomes. I think it’s going to be a long day at the office for Green Bay’s defense. But I can’t get Love’s performance from last week out of my head. And it wasn’t just last week. This offense has been clicking for a couple months now. They can run the ball. LaFleur can scheme up explosive plays. And Love can find answers when things break down. It’s hard to overstate just how talented of a passer he is. There’s a specific game script that positions Green Bay to steal this game. They run the ball. They sustain long drives. They shrink the number of possessions that San Francisco’s offense gets. And they try to steal points with a turnover or by gaining an edge on special teams (which has not been a strength of either team). I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I’m too much of a believer in Love to predict a 49ers blowout. The pick: Packers (+9.5).

