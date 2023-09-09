Who are you most excited to see in the Eagles’ season opener against the Patriots?

There are a lot of new faces for the Eagles this season, and with most of the starters sitting on the sideline during the preseason, their Week 1 matchup against the Patriots will be the first time we get to see this roster in action.

Aside from some of the rookies I’m really eager to see in regular season action — like Nolan Smith and Sydney Brown — I’m excited to see D’Andre Swift on offense and Josh Sweat on defense.

Swift seems obvious. It’s intriguing that the running back was getting reps with the receivers this week, and his short preseason performance was enough to peak my interest. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that even if they go with a committee approach to the RB position, if someone gets the hot hand, they could roll with them — Swift seems like the best candidate for that.

As for the defense, there are plenty of young guys to watch for their offseason development, but Josh Sweat is someone I easily forget is on the roster until the actual games start. All offseason he’s in the background when we talk about the defensive line, but then his presence is very obvious when he finally takes the field in-season. I’m excited to see how he’s continued to improve and build on the dominance he’s developed the past couple years.

Who are you most excited to see in the Eagles first regular season game? Sound off in the comments and let us know!