Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Patriots game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots. An overview:

P Arryn Siposs and WR/PR Britain Covey were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: teams can temporarily promote practice squad players up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ARRYN SIPOSS

It’s pretty ridiculous that Siposs is still here. He’s simply not good.

The Eagles really should’ve signed one of the four punters they recently worked out. Give someone new a try. If it turns out that they stink even worse, they can always bring Siposs back! No team is going to be in a rush to sign him.

The only upside to retaining Siposs is that the Eagles aren’t messing with the holding operation on field goals and extra point kicks. But a new punter should really be able to figure that out just fine. See: the Eagles having no issue in that regard when Brett Kern had to fill in for Siposs late last year.

One will hope the Eagles’ offense will keep Siposs off the field on Sunday. Or at least until the game is in hand.

BRITAIN COVEY

The Eagles are calling up Covey to be their punt returner.

He’s better than some seem to realize. After a slow start to his rookie season, Covey was one of the NFL’s very best punt returners over his final 10 games.

Adding Covey to the roster also gives the Eagles more depth at slot receiver.