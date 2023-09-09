Eagles News: Nick Sirianni “has gotten tougher on his team”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Inside Nick Sirianni’s transformation as head coach of the Eagles - Inquirer

So while he divulged little about the points of emphasis in his personal growth as a coach — “How do I get better at the things that I’ve been doing since Year 1 and 2?” was Sirianni’s blanket response — there have been subtle changes upon closer examination this summer. Several players and assistants — plus a few sources inside NovaCare — confirmed the most obvious: Sirianni has gotten tougher on his team. While yelling at practice has seemingly been the most outward example of this increasing intensity, Sirianni has always been a yeller, and in fact, did less of it this training camp, according to many. But when he had outbursts, they were so dramatic, they typically made news. [...] If he’s tougher on his team this season and moving forward, he’s started to build up capital so that when there is affirmation, his players and assistants will better understand his motives. ”I may be a yeller and screamer at times,” Sirianni said, “but to me, and I really do believe this, my favorite type of accountability and my favorite type of molding the standard, is when the standard is met and the praise is there, and you just say, ‘Man, that’s exactly what I want.’ ”I think that goes a long way.”

Eagles-Patriots Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 1 enemy - BGN

New England’s tackle spot opposite Trent Brown has been a big question mark all offseason. Many have attributed their current issues to signing multiple affordable veterans instead of a big name like Orlando Brown or Mike McGlinchey. In reality, all three of those acquisitions have been impacted by injury. Conor McDermott (re-signed) is on season-ending IR, Riley Reiff (free agent signing) got rolled up on in the preseason finale and was recently placed on short-term IR, and Calvin Anderson (free agent signing) missed the entire summer with an undisclosed illness and was just activated from the NFI list last week. Anderson is now expected to start at right tackle in the opener. I’ve been saying for months one weak link on the line can be overcome. But things got more complicated with Mike Onwenu spending the summer on the physically-unable-to-perform list following offseason ankle surgery, while Cole Strange suffered a knee injury early in training camp that kept him out for the remainder of those practices. Onwenu was activated from PUP on the final day of camp and Strange returned shortly after, but it’s unknown how much they’ll play against Philly.

5 questions with Bleeding Green Nation: How can the Patriots upset the Eagles? - Pats Pulpit

The New England Patriots will open their 2023 regular season against one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning champions of the NFC, will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In order to get a better understanding of who the Patriots will be up against in Week 1, we exchanged questions with Brandon Lee Gowton of Pats Pulpit’s sister site Bleeding Green Nation — the SB Nation community for all things Eagles. Here is what Brandon told us about the upcoming game.

Eagles Q&A: Live recording at Wrong Crowd Beer - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski host their first live show at Wrong Crowd Beer. The guys answer questions from several loyal listeners.

In Roob’s 10 Observations, Sirianni’s most underrated skill - NBCSP

5. This will be fun to keep track of over the next few months: Brian Dawkins played a franchise-record 183 games in an Eagles uniform from 1996 through 2008. But in a couple months, he could be fourth on the Eagles’ all-time games played list. Brandon Graham has played in 178 games, Jason Kelce 176 and Fletcher Cox in 173. If they all stay healthy, B.G. will pass Dawk on Oct. 15 against the Jets, Kelce two weeks later in Washington and Fletch Nov. 26 at the Linc vs. the Bills. And this is crazy, but there are only two other active position players in the entire NFL who have played in 175 or more games, all for the same team and their current team: Veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan has played in 192 games for the Saints and Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Hayward has played in 183. Active non-position players who can claim 175 games for the same team are Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen (226), Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater (223), Texans long snapper Jon Weeks (210) and Ravens kicker Jason Tucker (178).

NFL Week 1 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) vs. New England PatriotsMATCHUP TO WATCH: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. SS Kyle Dugger. There might not be a player in the NFL more equipped to stop tight ends than Dugger. However, he’ll have his hands full in Week 1, as Goedert is one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the league. Look for the Patriots to use multiple defenders, including Dugger, to slow Goedert down. FANTASY FADE: RB Kenneth Gainwell, RB Rashaad Penny. There is still so much uncertainty in the backfield for Philadelphia that it’s better to wait until we have more information. Plus, the Patriots were one of the best defenses in the league at stopping the run last year, holding teams to 4.1 yards per carry.

Eagles-Patriots preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Wulf: As you said, Week 1 games can be weird. Last year’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions looked a lot different than most of the Eagles’ games, as did the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. We might see some surprise stuff in the game plan that takes advantage of newcomers, like a lot of Swift out of the backfield on offense or a specialized role for Nolan Smith on defense. I sort of think the Patriots offense will be able to move the ball on the Eagles defense and that Belichick will have a few things on defense to confuse Hurts. But as the game goes on, talent will win out, and the combination of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert will be too much for New England to handle. Eagles 26, Patriots 20.

Spadaro: What’s the vibe in the locker room? - PE.com

Haason Reddick: ‘Let’s go out there and be dominant’. In his second Eagles season, Haason Reddick is focused only on getting things started the right way. He will wear protection for a right thumb that underwent surgery a few weeks ago and that he said feels fine, and he has all the confidence in the world that the defensive front is going to come out fired up. “We have had good practices and it’s all coming along, so I think we’re ready to go out there and play our game,” he said. “We’re going to take the same approach, and that’s to go out there and be dominant. That’s our mindset. We’re going to see how it all comes together on Sunday.” This is Game 1. This is New England. This is a huge television audience. What is it like that very first time in a season, running out onto the field, getting ready for it all to begin? “For me, this is Year 7 and it’s all about ‘Let’s go out there and have great energy and let’s go out there and be dominant.’ I’m pretty much to the point where I’m not anxious or nervous anymore. I’m just focused on playing great football,” Reddick said. “I’m prepared to go out and play my game and I’ve spent a lot of time to get to this point, so it’s all about going out there and being me. That’s where I am.”

Jalen Hurts talks giving back to the community - GMA

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback opened up to “GMA3” co-anchor DeMarco Morgan about working to help young women, having an all-female management team and the upcoming NFL season.

Cowboys injury report: Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson doubtful, Tyron Smith questionable - Blogging The Boys

Tyler Smith who was injured with a hamstring injury Monday, returned to the practice field Friday and took part in a simulated game. Tyron Smith, who rolled his ankle yesterday also took part in the practice Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has said that Tyler Smith needed to participate in tomorrow’s walkthrough to be able to suit up Sunday. Tyron Smith is officially listed as questionable, while Tyler Smith is doubtful.

Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable - Big Blue View

Darren Waller showed up on the New York Giants’ injury report on Friday, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. If Waller, the star tight end acquired in an offseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, is not able to play that puts a serious crimp in the Giants’ offensive plans. Their passing attack, simply, is built around the idea that Waller will be their No. 1 receiver and the attention he is expected to draw will open up opportunities for other receivers. One of the reasons the Giants were able to get Waller from the Raiders is that he dealt with injuries the past two seasons, missing 16 games over the past two seasons. There has to be concern over this Waller injury as a hamstring injury is what kept him out of the Las Vegas lineup in 2022.

TGIFootball #5: Previewing Week 1 - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda open things up by discussing the Chiefs’ stunning loss to the Lions on opening night. After we give you our Sunday Night Football Pick 3–we preview every single game ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.

