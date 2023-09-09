College football preview: 5 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 2

Week Two of the college football season features a far more exciting slate of games than opening weekend. Not only should this mean a better four quarters of football, but better challenges for NFL Draft prospects. Here are some names to watch.

Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame v. NC State (12 PM ET on ABC)

The Fighting Irish have run roughshod over their first two opponents, largely due to the great play by their offensive line. NC State is always a stingy test for any football team and it won’t be as easy sledding for Notre Dame. Joe Alt, Notre Dame’s start offensive lineman, will have to be on his A-Game to keep Sam Hartman clean and the Notre Dame running game churning as usual.

Quinton Newsome, Cornerback, Nebraska v. Colorado (12 PM ET on Fox)

Colorado is the talk of the town right now and it’s more than clear they have the weapons on offense to score on anybody. Nebraska faces a big test, and their senior cornerback Quinton Newsome will be tasked with slowing the Buffalo’s explosive passing game. Newsome has been a steady presence for the Huskers since the beginning of last year, but he will need to be a playmaker to keep them in this game.

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami v. Texas A&M (3:30 PM ET on ABC)

Kamren Kinchens could be the best Miami prospect in a while. His size, speed, and playmaking ability are what every NFL team needs at safety. He has an opportunity to show what his skill set can do against SEC speed as he looks to slow the Aggies offense.

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas v. Alabama (7 PM ET on ESPN)

Texas took Alabama to the brink last year despite dealing with injuries at quarterback. This rematch should be one for the ages and the Longhorns will need every big play they can get. Xavier Worthy’s speed will be a great asset for Texas and the Alabama secondary will be a great test for Xavier Worthy.

Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin v. Washington State (7:30 PM ET on ABC)

No one has quite established themselves as the nation’s top running back, but Braelon Allen is knocking on the door. Allen has a rare blend of size and athleticism for a running back and a bruising running style that punishes defenses. Washington State will be Allen’s first real test of the season and the Badgers will lean on him if they hope to stay undefeated.