Eagles-Patriots Final Injury Report: Philly is healthy, New England is not

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

The big news is that the Eagles’ 53-man roster is healthy.

No players were listed with an injury status. Very good news.

Josh Jobe was a full participant for the second day in a row after being limited on Wednesday due to illness. Mario Goodrich was upgraded to full after being limited on Thursday due to illness.

The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday, September 9 to decide to elevate two players to the game day roster from the practice squad. Arryn Siposs will be called up to punt. It’s possible that Britain Covey will also be called up to handle punt returns.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

No players listed.

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Charleston Rambo

Bradley, Johnson, McPhearson, and Rambo are on track to miss the entire 2023 season by being placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Patriots ruled out projected starting cornerback Jack Jones, who popped up on the Thursday injury report with a hamstring issue.

Not a good development for a New England secondary that will be challenged by the Eagles’ prolific passing attack.

The Patriots ruled five players questionable: starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, starting left guard Cole Strange, starting right guard Mike Onwenu, starting wide receiver DeVante Parker, and depth quarterback Matt Corral.

Stevenson is said to be dealing with a stomach bug but he should be able to play despite missing Friday’s practice. If he’s still feeling significantly less than 100% on Sunday, perhaps the Pats look to get old enemy Ezekiel Elliott a little more involved than originally expected?

Strange and Onwenu were limited in practice all week. The Patriots’ offensive line outlook is not really ideal right now, as explained to us by our friends over at Pats Pulpit. The Eagles’ pass rush going up against this embattled unit could be a big mismatch in Philly’s favor.

Parker was also limited all week. The Patriots will be without one of their pass-catching options if he can’t play. Even if he does suit up, he could be operating at less than 100%.

Corrall is a new addition to the report. He’s currently the only quarterback on the roster after Mac Jones. But even if he can play, New England will likely elevate Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to serve as QB2 on Sunday.

OUT

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Matt Corral (not injury related)

OG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OG Cole Strange (knee)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

DB Cody Davis

DE Trey Flowers

RESERVE/INJURED

CB Isaiah Bolden

OL Conor McDermott

LB Raekwon McMillan

WR Tre Nixon

OL Riley Reiff

WR Tyquan Thornton