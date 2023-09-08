Patriots fans aren’t feeling confident heading into a Week 1 game against the Eagles

Ah, the Friday before Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off in earnest. It’s a time of limitless optimism for every fan base, as each team is 0-0 (except for the Chiefs lol) and could, possibly, make a run to the Super Bowl.

Well, SB Nation’s recent Reacts poll of New England Patriots fans shows that not all “fan optimism” is created equal. Not even half (48%) of Pats fans think that their team will beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Honestly, it’s really nice that Boston sports fans have been knocked down a peg or two in recent years. Hearing those horrific accents (the Philadelphia accent is like a lullaby in comparison) crow about how good the FACKIN’ PAAAHHHTS are was brutal.

DraftKings currently has the Birds as four point favorites on the road so it’s not like this game is predicted to be some sort of blowout. Maybe Pats fans are just trying to protect their fragile sensibilities ahead of a season where they have, by far, the worst odds to win their division?

Who can say for sure and, quite frankly, we have already spent too much time on the psyche of the most annoying fan base in the league. Let’s talk about some things that will actually have an effect on the game!

Last season, the Eagles pass rush was one of the most ferocious in league history and they are looking to pick up right where they left off in Week 1. The Pats, as luck would have it, are going to be using a bit of a re-shuffled offensive line due to potential starting right tackle Riley Reiff being placed on the IR to start the year.

The top option to fill in for Reiff is Calvin Anderson, who signed with the Pats this offseason after spending his first four years with the Denver Broncos. Anderson, who was born in Philadelphia before moving to Texas, started seven games at left tackle for Denver last year. He has played in 41 career games, starting 12.

Anderson is notorious (???) for being able to solve a Rubik’s cube while blindfolded or doing it behind his back but I’d imagine trying to solve the Eagles pass rush will be far more difficult. Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, and company have to be licking their chops.