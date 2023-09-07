NFL Week 1 Game Picks

The 2023 NFL season is here!
Football is back and so are the Bleeding Green Nation writers’ picks. Every week, we’ll predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight. The community finished in third place again last year. That was behind my second straight first-place finish. I’m going for a threepeat this season! Bring it on.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, surely you must be shocked to see everyone has the Birds beating the New England Patriots. I was going to say that the four-point line (per DraftKings Sportbook) has me feeling a little suspicious since it should be bigger in the Eagles’ favor ... but then I saw that they were exactly four-point favorites against the Detroit Lions in the season opener last year. So, could just be a Week 1 uncertainty thing. I do feel confident about the Eagles winning this game.
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can’t see the polls, click here and open the article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
32%
Lions
-
67%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
3%
Texans
-
96%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
38%
Panthers
-
61%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
5%
Buccaneers
-
94%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
96%
Jaguars
-
3%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
34%
Titans
-
65%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
5%
Cardinals
-
94%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
51%
49ers
-
48%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
84%
Bengals
-
15%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
96%
Eagles
-
3%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
38%
Raiders
-
61%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
50%
Dolphins
-
49%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
11%
Rams
-
88%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
43%
Packers
-
56%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
52%
Cowboys
-
47%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 1?
-
71%
Bills
-
28%
Jets
