NFL Week 1 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: DEC 18 Eagles at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is here!

Football is back and so are the Bleeding Green Nation writers’ picks. Every week, we’ll predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight. The community finished in third place again last year. That was behind my second straight first-place finish. I’m going for a threepeat this season! Bring it on.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, surely you must be shocked to see everyone has the Birds beating the New England Patriots. I was going to say that the four-point line (per DraftKings Sportbook) has me feeling a little suspicious since it should be bigger in the Eagles’ favor ... but then I saw that they were exactly four-point favorites against the Detroit Lions in the season opener last year. So, could just be a Week 1 uncertainty thing. I do feel confident about the Eagles winning this game.

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and open the article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 32%
    Lions
    (142 votes)
  • 67%
    Chiefs
    (298 votes)
440 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 3%
    Texans
    (14 votes)
  • 96%
    Ravens
    (393 votes)
407 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 38%
    Panthers
    (153 votes)
  • 61%
    Falcons
    (244 votes)
397 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 5%
    Buccaneers
    (22 votes)
  • 94%
    Vikings
    (368 votes)
390 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 96%
    Jaguars
    (376 votes)
  • 3%
    Colts
    (15 votes)
391 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 34%
    Titans
    (133 votes)
  • 65%
    Saints
    (250 votes)
383 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 5%
    Cardinals
    (23 votes)
  • 94%
    Commanders
    (369 votes)
392 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 51%
    49ers
    (200 votes)
  • 48%
    Steelers
    (187 votes)
387 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 84%
    Bengals
    (327 votes)
  • 15%
    Browns
    (60 votes)
387 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 96%
    Eagles
    (406 votes)
  • 3%
    Patriots
    (13 votes)
419 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 38%
    Raiders
    (146 votes)
  • 61%
    Broncos
    (235 votes)
381 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 50%
    Dolphins
    (195 votes)
  • 49%
    Chargers
    (190 votes)
385 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 11%
    Rams
    (42 votes)
  • 88%
    Seahawks
    (336 votes)
378 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 43%
    Packers
    (163 votes)
  • 56%
    Bears
    (211 votes)
374 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 52%
    Cowboys
    (202 votes)
  • 47%
    Giants
    (182 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 1?

view results
  • 71%
    Bills
    (270 votes)
  • 28%
    Jets
    (109 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...

