NFL Week 1 Game Picks

The 2023 NFL season is here!

Football is back and so are the Bleeding Green Nation writers’ picks. Every week, we’ll predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight. The community finished in third place again last year. That was behind my second straight first-place finish. I’m going for a threepeat this season! Bring it on.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, surely you must be shocked to see everyone has the Birds beating the New England Patriots. I was going to say that the four-point line (per DraftKings Sportbook) has me feeling a little suspicious since it should be bigger in the Eagles’ favor ... but then I saw that they were exactly four-point favorites against the Detroit Lions in the season opener last year. So, could just be a Week 1 uncertainty thing. I do feel confident about the Eagles winning this game.

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Lions

Chiefs vote view results 32% Lions (142 votes)

67% Chiefs (298 votes) 440 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Texans

Ravens vote view results 3% Texans (14 votes)

96% Ravens (393 votes) 407 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Panthers

Falcons vote view results 38% Panthers (153 votes)

61% Falcons (244 votes) 397 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Buccaneers

Vikings vote view results 5% Buccaneers (22 votes)

94% Vikings (368 votes) 390 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Jaguars

Colts vote view results 96% Jaguars (376 votes)

3% Colts (15 votes) 391 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Titans

Saints vote view results 34% Titans (133 votes)

65% Saints (250 votes) 383 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Cardinals

Commanders vote view results 5% Cardinals (23 votes)

94% Commanders (369 votes) 392 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? 49ers

Steelers vote view results 51% 49ers (200 votes)

48% Steelers (187 votes) 387 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Bengals

Browns vote view results 84% Bengals (327 votes)

15% Browns (60 votes) 387 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Eagles

Patriots vote view results 96% Eagles (406 votes)

3% Patriots (13 votes) 419 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Raiders

Broncos vote view results 38% Raiders (146 votes)

61% Broncos (235 votes) 381 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Dolphins

Chargers vote view results 50% Dolphins (195 votes)

49% Chargers (190 votes) 385 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Rams

Seahawks vote view results 11% Rams (42 votes)

88% Seahawks (336 votes) 378 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Packers

Bears vote view results 43% Packers (163 votes)

56% Bears (211 votes) 374 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 1? Cowboys

Giants vote view results 52% Cowboys (202 votes)

47% Giants (182 votes) 384 votes total Vote Now