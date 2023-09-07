Eagles Injury Report: Patriots cornerback downgraded to not practicing

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

Josh Jobe was upgraded to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Jobe is on track to suit up as the Eagles’ top backup cornerback on Sunday.

Mario Goodrich was newly added to the injury report as a limited participant due to illness.

It’s unclear if Goodrich’s illness is related to Jobe’s illness. We’ll see if Goodrich, a depth nickel cornerback option, is back in full on Friday or not.

These seemingly minor issues aside, the Eagles’ 53-man roster is healthy.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Mario Goodrich (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Josh Jobe (illness)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The big news out of Foxborough is that projected starting cornerback Jack Jones was downgraded to not practicing after being limited on Wednesday.

Jones is dealing with a hamstring issue. Here’s what Pats Pulpit had to say:

As a rookie in New England’s 2022 secondary, Jones intercepted two passes, returned one for a touchdown, and added one forced fumble to go with one fumble recovery. The No. 121 overall pick by way of USC, Moorpark College and Arizona State saw action in 13 games before being placed on injured reserve and later the suspended list. He twice started at boundary corner, where his coverage skills project to an expanded role.

Jones allowed a mere 64.8 passer rating when targeted last season. His potential absence is certainly not a good development for the Pats’ secondary as they prepare to face a potent Philly passing offense.

Three players were limited for the second day in a row: starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu ... and starting wide receiver DeVante Parker.

It remains to be seen if the offensive linemen will be ready to play. Even if they are, they might be less than 100% and they’ve missed practice reps to work on continuity and game-planning.

Parker logged the second-most receiving yards for the Patriots last year behind Jakobi Meyers, who left to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was removed from the injury report entirely after being listed as limited on Wednesday due to illness.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OG Cole Strange (knee)