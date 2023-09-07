Eagles News: Jonathan Gannon is reportedly lying (again)

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Amid injury and low expectations, Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon takes his ‘one shot’ - The Athletic

It was a devastating finish to a staggering, 24-month revival. Seven games into the 2021 season, Nick Sirianni — the Eagles head coach who’d brought Gannon with him from Indianapolis — stormed into a meeting, venting about how he wasn’t sure he could call the offense and manage the game how he needed to. At that point, the Eagles were 2-5. “So give the play-calling to Shane,” Gannon suggested, referring to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. “Well, they’re gonna look at me like I’m a failure,” Gannon remembers Sirianni saying. “Who gives a f—?” Gannon replied. “We’re gonna get fired if we’re 3-14.” Sirianni handed offensive play-calling duties to Steichen, then came into his own as a head coach. The Eagles took off. And just like he had at every previous stop, Gannon learned by watching his boss work. “Nick was phenomenal,” says Gannon, who used to call him “Captain Chaos” in Indy because Sirianni was such a hothead on the practice field. A year after bowing out in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Eagles went 14-3, earned the NFC’s top seed, then won their first two playoff games by a combined 55 points.

Eagles outraged (again) as Jonathan Gannon lies, deflects blame, and touts himself as the Birds’ savior - Inquirer

This makes no sense. It is directly at odds with Sirianni’s repeated explanations over the past two years. Sirianni has said the decision was his and his alone — not owner Jeffrey Lurie’s, not general manager Howie Roseman’s, and certainly not the decision of his overmatched first-time defensive coordinator. League sources Wednesday reiterated that this interaction never took place. That the idea that Sirianni was bouncing off walls and that Gannon soothed the savage beast is a complete fabrication. Sources insist that both the idea and the decision to surrender play-calling was Sirianni’s and Sirianni’s alone. In fact, said one source, not only did Sirianni spawn the idea, before he told anyone else about it he met with Lurie and Roseman to make sure they were OK with it. He did not meet with Jonathan Gannon. But then, Gannon has cheated and lied before.

Eagles Mailbag: Everyone is RB1 - BGN

Assuming everyone is relatively healthy, D’Andre Swift will lead the backs in touches and yards from scrimmage. But the second question is about rushing yards, and they’ve got a good chance of big collective production without strong individual production. Last year Miles Sanders had 48% of the Eagles rushing attempts. It’s hard to see either D’Andre Swift or Kenneth Gainwell getting a workload like that unless one of them is out for an extended period and the other has to shoulder the load. High usage back is not the type of player they are. Swift’s career high in carries was 151 in 2021, which was 35% of his team’s carries that year and would have been 28% of the Eagles rushing attempts last year. Gainwell has 155 in his career including the playoffs. Jalen Hurts, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott are going to combine for 20-30% of rushing attempts, almost certainly on the higher end of that range, capping the number of carries available to Swift and Gainwell. We’re not going to get something like how in 2019 Wentz was top 10 in passing but their most productive WR was 88th in receiving yards. But top 5 in rushing without a top 32 running back in rushing yardage is very possible. 2500 rushing yards will put an offense in the top 5, and 750 rushing yards would have been 33rd among RBs last year.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.126: Predictions for Week 1 - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa preview the divisionWeek 1 action and make predictions for the season.

The Mysterious Pats - Iggles Blitz

That’s not exactly the ’99 Rams. Jones can move the ball with them, but big plays won’t come easily. Some teams were able to play small-ball effectively against the Eagles last year. Jonathan Gannon is gone so this will be a good test for Sean Desai. How will he try to stop the Pats? The Pats defense does return a lot of talent and experience. They were 8th in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed last year. As good as they were, NE gave up 30 or more points in five games last year. They are vulnerable. Belichick has had all offseason to figure out how to deal with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. You know he’s going to have some creative looks and ideas for how to handle the Eagles.

Barnwell: How every NFL team can win Super Bowl 58 - ESPN+

2. Eagles. Guess who else has a case as the best team in 2022? Through the entire season — stretching into Super Bowl LVII — the Eagles ranked second in EPA per play on offense and fourth on defense. No team posted a better point differential, with the Eagles winning by an average of 9.3 points per game. Those numbers even include quarterback Gardner Minshew’s two starts in place of an injured Jalen Hurts; when Hurts was under center, the Eagles went 16-2 and won their games by an average of more than 11 points per contest. I’m already on the record suggesting the Eagles will decline in 2023, but it would take a catastrophic run of injuries (or a serious one to Hurts) to keep Philadelphia from ranking among the best teams in the NFC. There’s too much here along the line of scrimmage, even without Javon Hargrave in the mix. The offense still seems like it might hit another level, especially given Hurts’ astronomical year-over-year improvement. I wouldn’t be surprised if the defense struggles, given the age at cornerback and the turnover up the middle at all three levels, but this is still one of the NFL’s best rosters.

NFL Coaches and GMs Vote on Best Quarterbacks at the End of 2023 - SI

6. Jalen Hurts, Eagles. It’s pretty remarkable that Philadelphia threw its hat in the ring for Russell Wilson in early 2022. At that point, there was still plenty of doubt about Hurts league-wide—he didn’t get a single vote in last year’s poll. Fast-forward a year, and he’s four spots higher than Wilson was in 2022 and has improved by just about every measure in each of his three years as a pro. Philly’s confidence in him has certainly grown too, as evidenced by the record-breaking deal he landed in the spring. With his name on nearly half of the 78 ballots I collected, he’s flipped a lot of nonbelievers.

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting NFL’s top 10 leading rushers for 2023 season - NFL.com

10) D’ANDRE SWIFT: Though Swift is sharing the rushing load with Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and QB Jalen Hurts, I see him taking the lead role in ground attack. He’s a dynamic playmaker who has yet to play a full season or exceed 650 rushing yards in a season. That changes in 2023.

NFL allows only eight players per team to wear the captain logo - PFT

The Giants have 10 captains. Not a misprint. They have 10. It begs the question of what the other starters on the team did (or didn’t do) not to be named one. The Raiders and Eagles are among teams with nine.The NFL’s rules allow only eight players per game to wear the captain logo on their jersey. So, it is unclear how those teams will determine who doesn’t get the “C” every week and perhaps piss off a player the team was trying not to piss off by naming him a captain in the first place.

Pats Pulpit Debates: Who do you want to see at right tackle against the Eagles? - Pats Pulpit

Today’s topic of debate: Who do you want to see at right tackle in the season opener against the Eagles? [BLG Note: Not really ideal when you’re debating who to start at RT.]

Predicting every game on the Cowboys’ 2023 schedule - Blogging The Boys

Week 9 at Philadelphia Eagles. Last year, the NFL was robbed of getting a matchup between these two teams with both starting quarterbacks suiting up and, hopefully, they’ll get just that this week. The Eagles emerged as the class of the NFC last year, but the Cowboys were on their heels all season long, narrowly falling short in the divisional race. We’ve only ever seen Prescott v Hurts once, and it resulted in a 41-21 Cowboys win. But that was Hurts’ seventh career start, and well before he elevated his game the way he did last year. These teams are very evenly matched now, and it’s hard to really determine which way this early contest will tilt. Coin toss goes to the home team here. Prediction: Cowboys lose, drop to 6-2.

Giants vs. Cowboys: What to expect when Dallas has the ball - Big Blue View

The Cowboys were already a pretty run-heavy team in 2022, running 47% of the time when the game was still in doubt (20-80% win probability), the 10th-highest mark in the NFL. It’s hard to imagine them running more, but if their defense continues to stymie opponents, perhaps they will get their wish. As a passing game play-caller, according to a Riot Report breakdown of McCarthy as a coaching candidate, “The issue with McCarthy’s offense in terms of... core plays is that [a] homogenized depth aspect is fairly widespread, often running a series of similar routes to attack zone with one compensatory man-beating route.” Later in the article, it continues, “One of the other things that should have become clear about McCarthy’s offense at this point is how much he relies on receivers to win their individual routes.” Staleness and predictability were two of the main reasons McCarthy was let go. If he continues doing this in Dallas, while they can still be successful due to the talent on their offense, better defenses will be able to take advantage and force Prescott into mistakes.

12 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season - SB Nation

The Giants will shock everyone and win the NFC East. **ducks a rock from an Eagles fan** Okay, hear me out: I actually really like the Giants this year. I like the Giants probably more than a non-Giants fan should reasonably like the Giants. So much so that I think this team has the opportunity to shock a lot of people and win the division. The biggest reason for this: Consistency. When we talk about the class of the division (Dallas and Philly) both teams underwent some pretty significant changes structurally this offseason. Brian Schottenheimer becomes offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, taking over for Kellen Moore — while the Eagles have had to replace two coordinators lost to head coaching jobs. Meanwhile the Giants showed last year that Brian Daboll is the real deal. Mike Kafka returns to lead the offense, as does Wink Martendale on D. There are no major personnel shifts that greatly impacts this team, they’re just steady — while adding nicely in free agency.

Commanders Reacts Survey: Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy - one man’s hot seat is another man’s opportunity - Hogs Haven

While Ron Rivera is dragging a lot of baggage into the 2023 season, and may be slowed by inertia, the opposite might be the case with Washington’s new Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator, who seems to be getting the same kind of enthusiastic support that has been enjoyed by every backup quarterback to have been on Washington’s roster in my lifetime. That is to say that the fans and media are embracing Eric Beiniemy and his no-prisoners approach to coaching as if he were a long-awaited hero.

