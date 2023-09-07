Thursday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Lions

Football is back!

The 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday night football matchup featuring the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

These teams haven’t faced off all that often in their histories, meeting just 14 times, but the Chiefs lead the series 9-5, and have won the past two games. They last faced off back in 2019, when Kansas City narrowly won in Detroit, 34-30.

A lot has changed in four years, particularly for the Lions, who were on the cusp of something special in 2022 and loaded up in a few key areas this offseason. We’re all excited to see rooking RB Jahmyr Gibbs in his NFL debut, and how Jared Goff can build on last year’s offense.

We already know that the Chiefs are good, and should be good again in 2023. They are still without Chris Jones, who continues his holdout for a new contract, and Travis Kelce is questionable after hyper-extending his knee at practice earlier in the week. Still, Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback, so anything can happen.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (DET), 85 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (KC)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Peacock

Detroit Lions: +4.5 (+180)

Kansas City Chiefs: -4.5 (-218)

Over/Under: 53

BLG Pick:

Poll Which bet do you like more? Lions +4.5

Chiefs -4.5 vote view results 52% Lions +4.5 (18 votes)

47% Chiefs -4.5 (16 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.