Eagles Injury Report: Every player was full go in practice ... except one

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

The good news is that every player on the Eagles’ 53-man roster fully participated in practice. That is, except for Josh Jobe.

Philly’s top backup outside cornerback was listed as limited due to “illness.” Jobe will likely not miss Sunday’s game.

Those notably not included on the injury report include Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith. Reddick previously missed some time due to a mid-August thumb surgery but the team was always bullish on his Week 1 availability. Smith got banged up during the Eagles’ second preseason game but he returned to practice last week.

Assuming no injuries pop up in practice this week, the Eagles will be entering the 2023 season with a fully healthy roster. That’s a pretty nice place to be.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Josh Jobe (illness)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Pats are not quite as healthy as the Eagles.

For starters, they recently placed projected starting right tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve. His projected backup, Conor McDermott, is also on IR.

When it comes to their 53-man roster, the Patriots listed five players as limited participants: starting left tackle Trent Brown, starting left guard Cole Strange, starting right guard Mike Onwenu, starting cornerback Jack Jones, and starting wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Brown is dealing with an illness that likely won’t prevent him from playing. The statuses of Strange and Onwenu are less clear; both players missed significant time during training camp. The Pats dealing with offensive line issues all over really isn’t ideal for them as they prepare to take on one of the NFL’s best pass rushing units.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Trent Brown (illness)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

OG Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OG Cole Strange (knee)