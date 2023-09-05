 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Submit your questions for an Eagles mailbag

Question time

By Dave Mangels
/ new
NFL: DEC 21 Washington Football Team at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Real NFL football is almost here, on Thursday the Lions, who the Eagles put 38 points on to start last season, face the Chiefs, who the Eagles put 35 points on to end last season. Hopefully this time next year it will be the Eagles hosting the season opener.

But before Thursday we’ve got time take some questions.

I’ll start by asking you this: Which under 25 Eagle who isn’t Jalen Hurts are you most excited about this season?

Poll

Who are you most excited about this season?

view results
  • 24%
    Devonta Smith
    (42 votes)
  • 14%
    D’Andre Swift
    (25 votes)
  • 1%
    Kenneth Gainwell
    (2 votes)
  • 56%
    Jalen Carter
    (98 votes)
  • 4%
    Jordan Davis
    (8 votes)
175 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation