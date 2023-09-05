Eagles season preview: Come hang out with BGN Radio on Wednesday night

Philadelphia Eagles football is nearly upon us! We’re merely days away from the Birds kicking off their 2023 season with a Week 1 road game against the New England Patriots.

How are you going to pass the time until Sunday afternoon? Well, why not come hang out with the BGN Radio podcast?

Jimmy Kempski and I will be at Wrong Crowd Beer Company in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. We’ll be making season predictions, previewing the Eagles’ first matchup, and answering any questions you want to throw at us! Come be part of the show ... and/or chat with us off the mic.

Wrong Crowd has a ton of delicious beer options* and they have a tasty food menu as well. We hope to see you there!

WHAT: BGN Radio meet and greet + Eagles season preview podcast

WHO: Brandon Lee Gowton, Jimmy Kempski ... and potential special guest(s)?

WHERE: 342 Hannum Ave, West Chester, PA 19382

WHEN: 7:00 PM Eastern

WHY: For fun! No cover charge.

Note: The show won’t be streamed live but we hope to publish replay audio in the BGN Radio podcast feed. Still best to attend in person in case there are any production issues!

*Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol, please drink responsibly.