Eagles sign Nicholas Morrow to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced some practice squad moves on Monday afternoon: Nicholas Morrow and Tyre Phillips were signed while Kyron Johnson and Tiawan Mullen were cut.

We already covered the Phillips signing and Johnson release here at Bleeding Green Nation. The real news is that Mullen is gone and Morrow is back.

Mullen was a recently a new addition to the team after originally signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent. He figured to give the Birds more depth at nickel cornerback. But now he’s gone.

Morrow was originally envisioned to compete for a starting linebacker job. He spent time next to Nakobe Dean early in training camp before falling down the depth chart. It’s telling that no teams were eager to sign Morrow after he was cut without being subject to waivers.

Despite that, there’s value in bringing Morrow back on the PS. The Eagles only have three true off-ball linebackers on their roster so Morrow provides more experienced depth at that position.