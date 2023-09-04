Eagles release 2022 draft pick from the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Kyron Johnson from their 16-player practice squad, according to multiple reports.

This move is seemingly being made to free up a spot for new signing Tyre Phillips.

Johnson’s departure comes as a mild surprise. He figured to be the fourth SAM behind Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, and Patrick Johnson. All three of those players dealt with injuries in training camp ... so perhaps Kyron’s departure is a good signal for their readiness.

It was also thought that Johnson could potentially be temporarily elevated to help out the special teams unit. The 2022 sixth-round pick ranked second on the Eagles in special teams tackles last year, only behind Zech McPhearson (who went on injured reserve with a season-ending injury in August).

Perhaps the Eagles felt like Johnson — who did get some off-ball linebacker snaps back in OTAs — was ultimately too much of a tweener without a real projectable role. Still, it’s a little strange they’d cut him to make room for Phillips when it felt like Le’Raven Clark was an obvious candidate to swap out.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OL Tyre Phillips

DT Thomas Booker

CB Tiawan Mullen

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Devon Allen

WR Britain Covey

CB Mekhi Garner

OL Julian Good-Jones

DE Tarron Jackson

S Tristin McCollum

WR Joseph Ngata

TE Brady Russell

P Arryn Siposs

OL Brett Toth

LB Ben VanSumeren

WR Greg Ward