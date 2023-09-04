Eagles release 2022 draft pick from the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing Kyron Johnson from their 16-player practice squad, according to multiple reports.
This move is seemingly being made to free up a spot for new signing Tyre Phillips.
Johnson’s departure comes as a mild surprise. He figured to be the fourth SAM behind Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, and Patrick Johnson. All three of those players dealt with injuries in training camp ... so perhaps Kyron’s departure is a good signal for their readiness.
It was also thought that Johnson could potentially be temporarily elevated to help out the special teams unit. The 2022 sixth-round pick ranked second on the Eagles in special teams tackles last year, only behind Zech McPhearson (who went on injured reserve with a season-ending injury in August).
Perhaps the Eagles felt like Johnson — who did get some off-ball linebacker snaps back in OTAs — was ultimately too much of a tweener without a real projectable role. Still, it’s a little strange they’d cut him to make room for Phillips when it felt like Le’Raven Clark was an obvious candidate to swap out.
EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD
OL Tyre Phillips
DT Thomas Booker
CB Tiawan Mullen
OT Le’Raven Clark
WR Devon Allen
WR Britain Covey
CB Mekhi Garner
OL Julian Good-Jones
DE Tarron Jackson
S Tristin McCollum
WR Joseph Ngata
TE Brady Russell
P Arryn Siposs
OL Brett Toth
LB Ben VanSumeren
WR Greg Ward
