Eagles News: Peter King predicts Philly Super Bowl win and Jalen Hurts MVP

Eagles Over Bills in Super Bowl LVIII, Jaguars Are AFC’s Top Seed and More 2023 NFL Season Predictions - FMIA

I’m buying Philly stock. I don’t think there’s a clear weakness on the Eagles. Corner depth, maybe. Backup quarterback. But the offensive line is top-three in the league, defensive-front-seven depth is unrivaled and the quarterback is about to take his place with Mahomes and Joe Burrow at the very top of the QB pantheon. There’s no reason why Jalen Hurts doesn’t pick up where he left off in the postseason: 34.7 points per game in three starts, eight TDs produced, one turnover, going shot-for-shot with Mahomes in the Super Bowl. I have a Philly-Dallas NFC title game, which could be epic. [...] Wild card: Philadelphia over Green Bay, Detroit over Seattle, Dallas over Atlanta. Divisional: Dallas over San Francisco, Philadelphia over Detroit. NFC Championship at Philadelphia: Philadelphia 23, Dallas 16. Super Bowl 58, at Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024: Philadelphia 30, Buffalo 26. [...] MVP: 1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia. 2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City. 3. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville. Hurts has ascended to coach-on-the-field mode, in the Mahomes realm. He’ll back up his brain with 40 passing/rushing TDs. [...] Coach: 1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville. 2. Dan Campbell, Detroit. 3. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay. Going all-in on the Jags. If they’re the 1 seed in the mighty AFC, how would Pederson not win coach of the year?

Inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Carter - ESPN

Other veterans, meanwhile, have also been assisting Carter. Graham was one of the first people to approach Carter when he came into the building and was quick to show him the ropes. And Cox has been a constant in his ear. “Fletch is a very good guy,” Carter said. “He talks to me every day, calls me. Even when we were [on break] he was calling me every day, checking on my weight. He’s been doing that ever since.” Cox and Graham are in the twilight of their careers. One of the reasons the Eagles brought them back for their 12th and 14th seasons, respectively, is to show the up-and-coming players how to attack their crafts. They have both legacy and another Super Bowl run on the line, double the reason to pour their energy into bringing the best out of Carter. “I told him, I’m trying to get him paid for his family,” Graham said, “so just make sure you come in and follow me, follow the guys because we’ve got a good group, and get to work.”

How Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues to Prove Everyone Wrong - SI

What might that mean for Hurts as a player? His answer is coy, and authentic, in that he doesn’t see a single blueprint since there really wasn’t one for his arrival as an NFL quarterback. “I’m not sure, because I know in reality, no one expected me to be here today,” he says, grinning again. “Y’all watch and see—I’ll do what I do.” There was no singular key moment to all of this, because Hurts sees them all as key moments. “I’m older. I’m wiser. I have more experience, and I play with those experiences,” he says, when asked how different he is now versus three years ago. “I haven’t grown or shrunk. I think it all comes with time. The game evolves. You look at the greats, Peyton [Manning] and Tom Brady, those two guys, for example, when they came into the league and when they left the league, their games were totally different. “That’s how it’s supposed to be.” And knowing and living that, indeed, is the reason why Hurts is who he is.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 1 edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (14-3 in 2022): The Eagles have the best quarterback in the NFC by a wide margin, the best wide receiver duo, the best offensive line, and arguably the best pass rush. They’ll play a harder schedule this season and they’ll have a target on their backs, but this is still pretty clearly the most talented roster in the NFC, and possibly the NFL.

The NFL’s All-Make-or-Break Team - The Messenger

Linebacker: Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lost various linebackers to the salary cap, injuries and retirement this offseason, and they haven’t had a truly great one since Jeremiah Trotter. Dean was a Georgia standout who slid to the third round of the 2022 draft because of injury rumors. He spent last year on a redshirt. He’ll spend this year in the middle of a defense with sky-high expectations.

Spadaro: It’s finally here! Welcome to the 2023 season! - PE.com

THE week is here, and it can’t come a moment too soon. The Eagles have their full sights set on the New England Patriots and the regular-season opener on September 10 and for those of you who have spent the last few months under a beach umbrella immersed in the right kind of trashy beach novel series, here is what you need to know as Philadelphia begins the long grind of a 17-game slate. First of all, welcome back. It’s been a minute. Happy to report that the Eagles reloaded the roster for 2023 and that they have the perfect mindset as they go about the business of starting the season the right way. “Different ways to handle success,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “For us, it’s just to maintain focus on the here and the now and what’s in front of us and not get carried away about the ‘What ifs.’ I know it’s fun to do sometimes but ... I think it just goes down to execution.”

2023 NFL season preview: Fifty-eight things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVIII - NFL.com

10) Push play stays: Despite conversations around the league, especially by the Competition Committee, about banning the play for safety reasons, the quarterback push sneak — run extremely successfully, most notably, by the Philadelphia Eagles — is still here. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said he would design more plays out of that formation, and defenses have undoubtedly spent the offseason figuring out how to stop the sneak.

Eagles notebook: Albert O’s fresh start, trust in Gainwell and more - NBCSP

What’s the biggest difference for Jordan Davis as he prepares to enter Year 2 of his NFL career. “I would say hand placement has been something that I’ve really been working on,” Davis answered. “Something that I’ve really honed in on, especially in the Browns-Indy week. Just making sure that I see on my film, my hands be slipping. But at the end of the day, hand placement and just driving back, knock back, solves about 95% of the problems.” Hand placement is something that Eagles’ defensive line coach Tracy Rocker always stresses. And it’s something Davis has been working on a ton. Davis said the two guys he studies most when it comes to hand placement are Aaron Donald and Chris Jones, two of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. “That’s like the main two guys that stuck out,” he said. “Not saying that they’re 100% all the time but when they are, you can really feel it.”

