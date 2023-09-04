Join the Bleeding Green Nation 2023 Survivor Pool contest!

Bleeding Green Nation, the best Eagles fan community on the planet, is excited to bring you something new this season: our 2023 Survivor Pool contest, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook!

If you’re new to this, don’t fret. It’s easy! Use your NFL expertise to predict the winner of one single game each week, straight up. You can only pick a team to win once throughout the entire NFL season, so factor that into your strategy.

If you pick that one game each week correctly, you survive and maintain your shot to be the last person standing at the end of the season. There’s a $250 cash prize on the line for the winner, so make your picks wisely!

BGN Survivor Pool Rules 2023

In Week 1, you’ll pick a team to win their matchup. Each of your picks will be made here on this page each week, so be sure to bookmark it for ease of access later on.

If the team you picked wins, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated.

Each week that you advance, you’ll pick a new team to win the following week. You are not allowed to pick the same team twice . So if your plan was to just pick the Eagles every week, it’s time to rethink your approach.

. So if your plan was to just pick the Eagles every week, it’s time to rethink your approach. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated.

The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize. If there’s a tie, in either the initial or second-chance contests, the prize will be split among the winners.

Get eliminated early? No worries! We’ll be launching a second-chance contest ahead of Week 5 (with a $100 prize on the line).

Have questions? Want to get a jump on trash-talking your fellow Eagles fans? Scroll on down to the comments and go for it.