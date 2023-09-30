Eagles’ defensive line has Commanders fans concerned

Commanders fans are well aware of the challenge presented in front of second-year quarterback Sam Howell and Washington’s offensive line going up against the Eagles’ dominant defensive front.

On Eye On The Enemy episode 164 for BGN Radio, Hogs Haven analyst Jamual Forrest expressed the lingering concerns he has with Sam Howell and the offensive line.

“The honest way to say it is they have some work to do, that’s the most simplistic way to say it. Sam Howell is a young quarterback going into game five of his career, and I think one of his issues dating back to college is he has an issue with holding on to the football and he gets himself into some situations.”

He’s definitely right about that and Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills was a prime example.

Howell finished 19/29 for 170 yards with 0 TDs and four interceptions, while being sacked nine times! Through three games, the Commanders are allowing 6.33 sacks per game. They are on pace for 107 sacks allowed on the season - which would be an NFL record and they shouldn’t expect things to get any easier against the Birds.

“From a matchup perspective they’re going to have their biggest test of the season to this point in terms of the interior defensive line going up against your rookie Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox and then you have the guy from last year Jordan Davis.”

Jalen Carter has been incredible through three games he’s forced two fumbles, recorded 1.5 sacks and added two tackles for loss. He’s the first player with those numbers in his first three career games since former Eagle Ndamukong Suh with the Lions in 2010. He is the Eagles’ highest graded defender and the NFL’s highest graded interior defender this season. Jordan Davis is the NFL’s sixth-highest graded interior defender. If these two can continue to be productive they are well on their way to be Pro Bowlers.

I am confident that these guys will have a day against the Commanders, now we wait to see what (if anything) Commanders’ offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has schemed up to protect his QB.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS