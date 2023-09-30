Eagles roster moves announced ahead of Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Washington Commanders. An overview:

S Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Note: Practice squad players can be temporarily promoted to the roster up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. This is the first elevation for McCollum and second for Mann.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

TRISTIN MCCOLLUM

McCollum’s elevation was expected since the Eagles are dealing with multiple injuries at safety. Rookie Sydney Brown has been ruled out with a hamstring issue while Justin Evans is officially questionable to play.

If Evans can’t suit up, the Eagles will start Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds with McCollum serving as depth and playing on special teams. Zach Berman from ALL PHLY has noted that Kelee Ringo could also be an emergency option at safety.

McCollum is making his NFL regular season debut on Sunday. He flashed on occasion during training camp and actually finished the preseason as the 13th-highest graded safety by Pro Football Focus, for whatever it’s worth.

McCollum originally signed with the Eagles on a futures contract back in January. He is the twin brother of Zyon McCollum, who started for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Philly in Week 3.

BRADEN MANN

Mann will serve as the Eagles’ punter for the second straight game. He only punted once on Monday night. If all goes well, the Birds won’t need him much again against Washington.

After this week, the Eagles can promote Mann one more time before deciding if they want to sign him to the roster or not.