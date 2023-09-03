Eagles News: G.J. Kinne continues to shine

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s 10 Observations: Can Eagles’ offense achieve something it hasn’t done in 74 years? - NBCSP

2. Remember when G.J. Kinne was bouncing around Eagles training camps and practice squads from 2013 through 2015? Kinne finished his playing career in 2016 in the CFL and went into coaching, which didn’t surprise anybody who knew him. He was always a cerebral player and a natural leader and you knew he’d have success if he pursued coaching. Kinne spent time as a graduate assistant and entry-level coach at SMU and Arkansas before joining Doug Pederson’s Eagles staff in 2019. He went on to become offensive coordinator at Hawaii and Central Florida and then last year coached Incarnate Word of San Antonio to a 12-2 record and guided an offense that led the FCS with a ridiculous 53 points per game. In December, Kinne got the head coaching job at Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference, which hasn’t had a winning season since going 7-5 in 2014 and has averaged 2.8 wins over the last eight years. So how did Kinne’s debut as a BCS head coach go? On Saturday, Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite over Texas State, but Kinne’s Bobcats – behind quarterback T.J. Finley, an Auburn transfer – shocked the Bears 42-31 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco, their first win over a Power 5 opponent since moving up to the FBS in 2012. That’s a mind-blowing upset for the Bobcats and for Kinne, who’s 34 and was an entry-level assistant with the Eagles just four years ago. [BLG Note: We’ve long loved Kinne here at BGN!]

Texas State WR Joey Hobert’s catch against Baylor might end the race for Catch of the Year - SB Nation

We are not yet finished with the first full week of college football action. But thanks to Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert, the chase for Catch of the Year might be over. Texas State is on the road taking on Baylor — and giving the Bears everything they can handle — and Hobert is certainly doing his part. Through three quarter of action the Bobcats lead 42-24, and Hobert has 6 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas State. However, it is this catch which is blowing up social media tonight.

Mailbag: Eagles might have a banger rookie draft class - PhillyVoice

Darius Slay and James Bradberry are a formidable duo, but the back half of Slay’s 2022 season was concerning. I would probably take Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore over them.

Good Vibes - Iggles Blitz

Even with a lot of new faces on this team, the group seems to have good chemistry. Leaders like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox and BG can have a transcendent effect. Those guys have been with the Eagles since the days of Fred Flinstone and dinosaurs. They know what it takes to win, but also what it takes to have a strong locker room where all 53 (actually 69) guys work together. Hurts is like a cheat code. He’s so good on the field and maybe even better off it. He’s going to do everything humanly possible to win. Sirianni has preached culture and connecting since he arrived. He’s been fertilizing the flowers for a couple of years now. Sirianni is picky about who he hires for the staff and which players the Eagles bring in. I think that focus will help this team to have another big time season. A lot of good vibes out there right now.

2023 NFL projections, rankings, predictions, Super Bowl pick - ESPN+

Super Bowl LVIII prediction: Philadelphia Eagles over Miami Dolphins. Are the Chiefs and Eagles the best teams in their respective conference? I believe so. Is it fun to predict a repeat Super Bowl? No, it’s not. I’m very much in on the Dolphins this season, and it’s not a stretch to think, come playoff time, that their loaded defense (especially once Ramsey returns) can contain the Kansas City offense a bit while the Tagovailoa/Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle trio delivers the goods on offense, sending Miami to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1984. The Eagles, meanwhile, are well-positioned to repeat as NFC champions, and this time Hurts, A.J. Brown and the rest of this roster will get them over the top.

Another year, another local product joins his hometown team - PE.com

D’Andre Swift recently joined the Eagles after three seasons in Detroit following a draft-day trade in the spring. The Philadelphia native grew up an Eagles fan, experiencing all the historic moments, including witnessing the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history in his dorm at the University of Georgia. “I am having fun with it,” Swift said. “I am getting to know the guys more every day and clicking with the coaches.” Reddick was in the same situation last year. The Camden, New Jersey native and Temple University standout shined in his first season wearing midnight green. While growing up in Camden, Reddick adopted Philadelphia as his second home. He walked across the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps during the 2017 NFL Draft when he was selected 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Everything came full circle for Reddick when he signed to play for his hometown team at the start of free agency in 2022. “I let him (Swift) know how great it was to be back home and the importance of it,” Reddick said.

Dallas Cowboys reach agreement on a contract extension with RT Terence Steele - Blogging The Boys

With just one week away from meaningful football for the Cowboys, the front office has decided to pay another one of their key players for the long term. Adam Schefter announced on Sunday morning that the team has reached an agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension with starting right tackle Terence Steele. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and has a max upside of up to $91.8 million.

Did Giants close the talent gap? Ranking NFC East offenses position by position - Big Blue View

The steps Jalen Hurts took as a passer last season were impressive, with a big-time throw percentage of 4.1% and only 11 turnover-worthy plays. He may have won the MVP if it wasn’t for the Week 15 injury that sidelined him for a couple of weeks. Hurts was seventh in overall on-target percentage with an average of 8.0 yards per attempt, which ranked fifth in the league. Yes, Hurts benefitted from an elite offensive line and two dynamic wide receivers that forced defenses into precarious situations; when defenses aligned in two-high looks, the Eagles would run the ball well, winning the mathematical advantage in the box with Hurts incredible athletic gifts, while also operating an efficient RPO attack. However, if the defense aligned in single-high looks, Hurts had his choice of one-on-one matchups for both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Hurts’ environment is a massive advantage for the 25-year-old. Still, he was able to seize that advantage to the tune of 4,459 total yards and 35 total touchdowns with a low second-half throw rate since the Eagles dominated so many matchups last season. He had 70 passes of 20 or more air yards last season, with 60 of those throws to wide receivers who had less than three yards of separation. He’s also coming off a Super Bowl appearance where he performed exceptionally well. As of right now, Hurts is the number one quarterback in the NFC East.

