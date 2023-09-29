Eagles-Commanders Final Injury Report: Two players ruled out, one questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

Two players were ruled OUT: Sydney Brown and Quez Watkins.

Brown missed practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Brown could’ve seen some playing time in the slot if he was healthy.

Watkins was limited on Thursday and Friday after being listed under did not participate on Wednesday. We’ve been saying that there’s no need for the Eagles to rush him back from his hamstring injury. Olamide Zaccheaus will once again be WR3 in his absence.

One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Justin Evans.

Evans was listed under did not participate on Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to full participation on Friday. Looks like he has a chance to play after all. He figures to start next to Reed Blankenship if he can suit up. Unless the Eagles are just planning to keep him active in an emergency situation behind Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. Either way, it seems like Tristin McCollum is a good bet to be temporarily called up from the practice squad to provide some more safety depth.

Fletcher Cox, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, Zach Cunningham, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Boston Scott are all listed without game statuses. They’re set to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

S Justin Evans (neck)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

LB Nakobe Dean

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

Dean is dealing with a foot injury and won’t be eligible to return until Week 6 at the earliest. Maddox is reportedly out for the season due to a pectoral injury. Bradley, Johnson, and McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season since they were placed on IR ahead of roster cuts to the 53-player limit.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers is suspended for the entire 2023 season due to gambling. He can apply for reinstatement next year.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Commanders ruled out third-string running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Commanders safety Percy Butler, who has played 55% of their defensive snaps this season, is questionable to play.

OUT

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)

QUESTIONABLE

S Percy Butler (foot)

RESERVE/INJURED

S Troy Apke

DT David Bada

DT Curtis Brooks

OL Braeden Daniels

DT Phidarian Mathis

WR Dax Milne

DE Efe Obada

TE Armani Rogers

TE Kaden Smith