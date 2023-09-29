NFL Week 4 betting advice: Eagles vs. Commanders pick

Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games each weekend this season. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com.

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), 1:00 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Eagles minus-8.5/Total: 43.5

What is the line telling you: Even though the Eagles looked great against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the projected win total for Tampa Bay was 6.5 wins. The Commanders won eight games last year, they have started 2-1 this year, and they’re running even faster with Eric Bieniemy calling their offense. The Eagles have covered the spread two of the last three weeks, but the Commanders were 11-point underdogs coming into Lincoln Financial Field last year and won outright. We are not saying that happens here. The Eagles are not as good as their record says they are. It will be hard for the Eagles to blow this team out. Points mean more in divisional games.

Bottom line: Take the Commanders plus 8.5.

Eagles game props

Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown

What is the line telling you:

The Commanders are ranked No. 22 in the league in average opponent’s yards per rushing attempt, and at the goal line, expect Jalen Hurts to be tough stop. We also like A.J. Brown for an anytime touchdown.

AROUND THE NFL

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1), 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Cowboys minus-6.5/Total: 43.5

What is the line telling you: Dallas started as a minus-4, now it is up to seven in some shops, and 6.5 in others, which may be an overreaction to Dallas losing last week to Arizona. The Patriots took the Eagles down to the wire in Week 1, and without the two early turnovers, the Eagles would have never jumped out to a big lead. We saw the Patriots play the Dolphins tough. We see how good the Dolphins are.

Bottom line: We like the Cowboys this year, but right now, they are a wounded animal. The Cowboys will win, but we like the Patriots plus-6.5 to cover.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1), 1:00 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Browns minus-3/Total: 42 (Matt Maltepes/@TCK_Experience)

What is the line telling you: The Browns look really good this week. The Browns’ defense is not a normal NFL defense. They are the best defense in the NFL right now. We see Deshaun Watson wants to prove to the NFL that he is still Deshaun Watson.

Bottom line: Take the Browns on the moneyline and the under 42.

(Betting lines are subject to change.)

