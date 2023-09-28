NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Our Week 4 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 3, Joe Santoliquito still stands alone in first place but Tyler Jackson is right behind him. The BGN Community moved up after being in last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 4-0. No one is afraid of the Washington Commanders.

BGN Community Week 3 record: 13-3

BGN Community overall record: 30-18

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? This poll is closed 74% Lions (111 votes)

26% Packers (39 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Falcons

Jaguars vote view results 15% Falcons (23 votes)

84% Jaguars (128 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Steelers

Texans vote view results 76% Steelers (111 votes)

23% Texans (34 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Rams

Colts vote view results 49% Rams (71 votes)

50% Colts (73 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Vikings

Panthers vote view results 81% Vikings (120 votes)

18% Panthers (27 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Buccaneers

Saints vote view results 50% Buccaneers (74 votes)

49% Saints (73 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Commanders

Eagles vote view results 0% Commanders (1 vote)

99% Eagles (153 votes) 154 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Dolphins

Bills vote view results 46% Dolphins (69 votes)

53% Bills (79 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Bengals

Titans vote view results 91% Bengals (127 votes)

8% Titans (12 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Ravens

Browns vote view results 43% Ravens (59 votes)

56% Browns (77 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Broncos

Bears vote view results 62% Broncos (87 votes)

37% Bears (52 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Raiders

Chargers vote view results 6% Raiders (9 votes)

93% Chargers (130 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Patriots

Cowboys vote view results 48% Patriots (69 votes)

51% Cowboys (73 votes) 142 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Cardinals

49ers vote view results 6% Cardinals (9 votes)

93% 49ers (130 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 4? Chiefs

Jets vote view results 98% Chiefs (135 votes)

1% Jets (2 votes) 137 votes total Vote Now