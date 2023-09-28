NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Our Week 4 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 3, Joe Santoliquito still stands alone in first place but Tyler Jackson is right behind him. The BGN Community moved up after being in last place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 4-0. No one is afraid of the Washington Commanders.
BGN Community Week 3 record: 13-3
BGN Community overall record: 30-18
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
74%
Lions
26%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
15%
Falcons
84%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
76%
Steelers
23%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
49%
Rams
50%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
81%
Vikings
18%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
50%
Buccaneers
49%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
0%
Commanders
99%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
46%
Dolphins
53%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
91%
Bengals
8%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
43%
Ravens
56%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
62%
Broncos
37%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
6%
Raiders
93%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
48%
Patriots
51%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
6%
Cardinals
93%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
98%
Chiefs
1%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 4?
91%
Seahawks
8%
Giants
