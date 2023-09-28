 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 4 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Our Week 4 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 3, Joe Santoliquito still stands alone in first place but Tyler Jackson is right behind him. The BGN Community moved up after being in last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone on staff believes the Birds are going to advance to 4-0. No one is afraid of the Washington Commanders.

BGN Community Week 3 record: 13-3

BGN Community overall record: 30-18

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

(If you can’t see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

This poll is closed

  • 74%
    Lions
    (111 votes)
  • 26%
    Packers
    (39 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 15%
    Falcons
    (23 votes)
  • 84%
    Jaguars
    (128 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 76%
    Steelers
    (111 votes)
  • 23%
    Texans
    (34 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 49%
    Rams
    (71 votes)
  • 50%
    Colts
    (73 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 81%
    Vikings
    (120 votes)
  • 18%
    Panthers
    (27 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 50%
    Buccaneers
    (74 votes)
  • 49%
    Saints
    (73 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (1 vote)
  • 99%
    Eagles
    (153 votes)
154 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 46%
    Dolphins
    (69 votes)
  • 53%
    Bills
    (79 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 91%
    Bengals
    (127 votes)
  • 8%
    Titans
    (12 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 43%
    Ravens
    (59 votes)
  • 56%
    Browns
    (77 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 62%
    Broncos
    (87 votes)
  • 37%
    Bears
    (52 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 6%
    Raiders
    (9 votes)
  • 93%
    Chargers
    (130 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 48%
    Patriots
    (69 votes)
  • 51%
    Cowboys
    (73 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 6%
    Cardinals
    (9 votes)
  • 93%
    49ers
    (130 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 98%
    Chiefs
    (135 votes)
  • 1%
    Jets
    (2 votes)
137 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 4?

view results
  • 91%
    Seahawks
    (123 votes)
  • 8%
    Giants
    (12 votes)
135 votes total Vote Now

