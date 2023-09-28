Eagles Injury Report: Some good news and some bad news ahead of the Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

This was the Eagles’ first real practice this week after merely holding a walkthrough on Wednesday.

There’s some good news and some bad news to discuss.

The good news is that Haason Reddick, who hasn’t been listed on the injury report but has been playing with a cast on while recovering from thumb surgery, is now free from that restriction.

Haason Reddick tells @ReinerOlivia today was the first practice of the season that he’s played without the cast on his thumb/hand. He said he feels like he’ll be able to play more freely now with full movements in his pass rush techniques — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 28, 2023

Reddick has yet to log a sack through three games. But it’s not like he’s played poorly.

Haason Reddick actually has the same exact number of pressures through three weeks this year that he had last year at this point with an improved Pass Rush Win Rate (14.1%) compared to last year's (9.9%) https://t.co/8M4XliGLFf — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) September 28, 2023

Last year, Reddick got hot against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. This could be another “get right” game for him. Especially considering he’s going up against an offensive line that’s allowed the most sacks in the NFL so far.

And he’s specifically going to be matched up against Commanders right tackle Andrew Wylie, who allowed the fourth-most sacks in the NFL last year before inexplicably holding Reddick to zero in the Super Bowl. Wylie is currently tied for allowing the second-most sacks this season with three in three games played. (Side note: Former Eagle Andre Dillard has already allowed a league-high six sacks, yikes!)

With Wylie deciding to taunt the Eagles by wearing a “0 sacks” shirt during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, I wouldn’t put it past Reddick to be out for revenge.

The bad news is that three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: DeVonta Smith, Justin Evans, and Sydney Brown.

Smith is listed with an illness. Not ideal but one would think that’s not going to prevent him from playing.

The Eagles are on track to be without two of their top four safeties on Sunday. The only two healthy players at that position: Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. The Eagles could look to temporarily elevate Tristin McCollum from the practice squad for more depth. They could also look to move one of their cornerbacks to safety in a pinch.

Three players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Quez Watkins, Fletcher Cox, and Cam Jurgens.

Watkins was upgraded after being listed under DNP on Wednesday. Perhaps he has a chance to play this week after all. There’s really no need to rush him back from a hamstring injury, though. Especially in the aftermath of Olamide Zaccheaus showing some promise.

Cox and Jurgens are likely being managed to get to Sunday’s game.

Four players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Landon Dickerson, Britain Covey, Zach Cunningham, and Boston Scott.

Covey and Cunningham were upgraded from being limited. All four of these guys are on track to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

S Justin Evans (neck)

WR DeVonta Smith (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (knee)

C/G Cam Jurgens (groin)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Britain Covey (hamstring)

LB Zach Cunningham (ribs)

OG Landon Dickerson (knee)

RB Boston Scott (concussion)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Commanders downgraded Chris Rodriguez Jr. from limited to DNP. The rookie running back has only played six snaps this season.

Starting tight end Logan Thomas was upgraded to full go.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Percy Butler (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (neck)

TE Logan Thomas (concussion)