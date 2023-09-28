Thursday Night Football: Packers vs. Lions

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1).

The Packers lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 103-75-7, however the Lions have won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off at the end of the 2022 season, with Detroit pulling off a road win in Green Bay, 20-16.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video (nationally)

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 81 (DET), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Lions: -2 (-130)

Green Bay Packers: +2 (+110)

Over/Under: 45.5

BLG Pick: Packers +2

SB Nation Blogs

Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

