Thursday Night Football: Packers vs. Lions

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1).
The Packers lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 103-75-7, however the Lions have won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off at the end of the 2022 season, with Detroit pulling off a road win in Green Bay, 20-16.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Schedule
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Channel: Amazon Prime Video (nationally)
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Sirius: 81 (DET), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (GB)
Online Streaming
Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Detroit Lions: -2 (-130)
Green Bay Packers: +2 (+110)
Over/Under: 45.5
BLG Pick: Packers +2
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
0%
Lions -2
-
0%
Packers +2
