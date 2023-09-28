Eagles News: Welcome to The Brotherly Shove

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

There’s a Movement to Rename the Tush Push as the “Brotherly Shove” - Crossing Broad

The question is whether or not we can change something that has held a name for more than a year already. It started as “rugby scrum middle”, then “tush push” became popular, but is there a statute of limitations on moniker changes? If you had a kid, named him “Bobby,” then he turned 1 and you decided you liked “Charlie” better, would you start calling him Charlie?

It's cool JJ, the name is now "The Brotherly Shove" https://t.co/bSBSDbMau8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2023

Eagles Film Analysis: All-22 offense takeaways from the Buccaneers game - BGN

Jalen Hurts clearly hasn’t been at his best, but I wouldn’t panic. He looked more comfortable this week, and the lack of QB run game does take away a lot of his easy yardage. I think it’s clear the Eagles are trying to limit the number of hits he takes early in the season.

Eagles-Buccaneers takeaways - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discussed what we learned from Philadelphia’s Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company: wrongcrowdbeer.com! (21 or older, please enjoy responsibly). Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Buying, selling, or renting a house? Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Eagles vs. Commanders: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

The Eagles’ run defense was questioned in the wake of that loss, seeing as the Commanders were able to hold onto the ball for so long, and because they rushed for 152 yards, but it was not a dominant rushing performance. The Commanders averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Their long rush was 11 yards. What Washington was able to do was use their run game to stay on schedule and stay out of second/third and long. Of course, once the Eagles got the Commanders into third-down situations, they could not close. The Commanders finished 12 of 21 on third down on the night, at one point during the game they were 12 of 16. The Eagles’ defense was often passive on those third-down conversions, as the corners played a lot of off coverage, and Jonathan Gannon rarely sent blitzes. They waited for Taylor Heinicke to make mistakes, which he eventually did, but only after a lot of the damage was already done. Terry McLaurin abused the Eagles in high-leverage situations, catching 8 passes for 128 yards. I imagine the Commanders will try to employ a similar strategy in this matchup. However, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, and the rest of the Eagles’ front must find ways to get the Commanders into long downs and distances. They’ll do that if they can shut down the run on first and second down. Through the first three games, the Eagles have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, having allowed just 145 rushing yards.

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 4 - PFF

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Down 1). Projected Week 4 starters: LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Cam Jurgens, RT Lane Johnson. Left guard Landon Dickerson exited Monday’s game due to a knee injury and was replaced by Sua Opeta. Center Jason Kelce struggled against Tampa Bay’s bigger interior defensive linemen and finished with a 54.9 PFF grade — his lowest in a game since the 2020 season.

A.J. Brown confirms league made him change his cleats - PFT

When Eagles receiver A.J. Brown changed his cleats during Monday night’s game in Tampa, some speculated the reason was because of the rain making the grass slippery. It wasn’t. Brown confirmed on social media that the league forced him to change shoes. “Yes they did. No Fun League strikes again!” Brown answered a fan who asked, ending his comment with a “thumbs down” emoji. The highlighter yellow cleats did not conform with the NFL’s uniform policy.

Spadaro: 9 minutes, 22 seconds of prime Eagles offensive mastery - PE.com

Nine minutes, 22 seconds remained in the game and the Eagles held a 25-11 lead on Tampa Bay after a Bucs touchdown drive and following two-point conversion stirred the crowd at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. The Eagles’ first two wins of the 2023 season went right to the wire, so they wanted to avoid a close call this time. They had started fast in Week 3 and they wanted to finish strong. That was the mindset as everyone huddled and the Eagles’ offense took possession at the 25-yard line. “Going into that drive, I didn’t – I don’t know if anybody – expected to finish the game with the ball in our hands,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “It was a great drive by everybody involved. We ran the ball well. We threw the ball a couple of times when we needed to. It’s impressive that we were able to defeat them that way, to take 9:22 off the clock and end the game with the ball in our hands. It was obviously a long drive and it took the pressure off of the defense. It was really cool. “We used the clock, waited until there were 10 seconds left (on the play clock) to snap it, but I definitely didn’t think we could get it all the way to 0:00. We sealed it.”

Sam Howell’s sack issues are nothing new - Hogs Haven

I said it after watching pre-season games in August: Despite having a hell of a lot of time in the pocket, Howell was holding the ball too long. At the time, I assumed Howell was being a bit leisurely, going through his reads because it was basically glorified practice. Three weeks into the season, it’s clear that’s just where he is in terms of his mental processing. Worryingly, looking back at his time at UNC, that’s where he’s been for several years now.

3 thoughts on the Cowboys’ loss and how to move forward - Blogging The Boys

The psychology of the team is one of the least understood and analyzed things. It is certainly concerning how the Cowboys responded to some clear adversity. While they were fighting to the end, they just were not executing well at all, and McCarthy and Quinn had no answers for so many issues. This shouldn’t be the start of a downhill trend, but it cannot be discounted as a possibility. This is supposed to be a deep roster. While the offensive line has been tried more than anyone really expected this soon, the rest of the roster also failed. Almost all teams have real clunkers from time to time, and part of the game is being able to shake that off and come out and play some good football the next week. This has happened much earlier than we imagined it might, and things are just going to get tougher after the Patriots. The season is going to depend on Dallas having some resiliency and resolve. We find out about that on Sunday. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Goat sacrifices are not recommended but will not be disallowed.

Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 4: The only storyline that matters is that the Giants need a victory - Big Blue View

There is only one storyline that matters for the New York Giants in Week 4. Can they beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night to even their record at 2-2? With road games coming against the powerful Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 5 and 6, a victory would allow the Giants to avoid the specter of a disastrous 1-5 start. A loss would increase the questions about a team that won a playoff game a year ago and approached this season with heightened expectations. Neither the offense nor the defense has distinguished themselves thus far this season. The Giants rank 31st in points scored and 30th in points allowed. They have played two good quarters of offensive football out of 12. On defense, they have played one good quarter out of 12. They have been outscored 63-6 in the first half of games. Only the Chicago Bears (-59) have a worse point differential than the Giants (-55). Even the 0-3 Denver Broncos (-53), who gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins have a slightly better point differential than the Giants.

Robert Saleh’s bizarre loyalty to Zach Wilson could cost him his job - SB Nation

We all knew the Jets season was going to be a dumpster fire as soon as Aaron Rodgers was lost for the year with an Achilles tear, but the ingredients are coming together to make this a much more damaging mess. Robert Saleh’s team might be 1-2 in the standings, but it’s become increasing apparent that the Jets coach has run out of ideas on how to improve the situation. Now there are reports emerging that his Saleh’s loyalty to Zach Wilson as quarterback is running the risk of losing an already tense locker room. The team’s sad offensive play on the field is matched only by their inability to find answers off of it, with pathetic moves like signing Trevor Siemian doing little to stop the bleeding.

Taking the Points #4: Make some money on Lions Packers - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles), JSpence the King (Buffalo Rumblings), and producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera break down the Lions and the Packers from a betting perspective. Each week, you’ll get spread advice, same-game parlays, our Thor of the Week Award, fantasy advice, and more! Each and every episode is brought to you by DraftKings. DraftKings Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL! Download the Draftkings Sportsbook App today and use code SB NFL for a special offer when you sign up! That’s code SB NFL — only at DraftKings Sportsbook.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message