Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Commanders game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 4 game against the Washington Commanders.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Players are still recovering from Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Justin Evans, Sydney Brown, and Quez Watkins.

Evans got hurt early in Week 3. Brown also got banged up in the Bucs game. Not ideal that the Eagles could potentially be without two of their four safeties, including one starter. If neither of these guys can suit up, it’ll be Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds on the back end. Backing them up will be ... who, exactly? Would they temporarily call up Tristin McCollum from the practice squad? Would they move one of the cornerbacks to safety in a pinch?

Watkins could be on track to miss another game. If that’s the case, it’ll be Olamide Zaccheaus as WR3 once again.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Fletcher Cox, Cam Jurgens, Zach Cunningham, and Britain Covey.

The Eagles are likely managing these players to help get them to Sunday.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Landon Dickerson and Boston Scott.

Dickerson suffered a knee contusion during the second half of Monday’s game. He’ll be able to play against the Commanders.

Scott is set to return after missing Week 3 due to a concussion. He’ll likely be RB3 behind D’Andre Swift and Kenny Gainwell with Rashaad Penny going back to being a healthy scratch.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

S Justin Evans (neck)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Britain Covey (hamstring)

DT Fletcher Cox (knee)

LB Zach Cunningham (ribs)

C/G Cam Jurgens (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (knee)

RB Boston Scott (concussion)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Commanders’ 53-man roster is mostly healthy.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Percy Butler (foot)

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)

TE Logan Thomas (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (neck)