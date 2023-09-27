Eagles heavily favored to beat the Commanders in Week 4

If NFL betting lines are any indication, the Philadelphia Eagles are well on their way to reaching 4-0. The Birds are currently eight-point home favorites against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Of course, that amount is less than the 10.5-point spread the Eagles were favored by in last year’s home game against the Commanders that resulted in Philly’s first loss of the 2022 season.

But that was a pretty weird night. The Eagles uncharacteristically turned the ball over four times. There was a jump ball interception that was once right in A.J. Brown’s hands. There was a fumble that happened immediately after the Commanders gave up a deep catch to Quez Watkins. There was another fumble that was caused by Dallas Goedert nearly getting his head ripped off by a facemask penalty that inexplicably went uncalled.

It seems like it’d be hard for the Eagles to be so unusually unlucky again.

At the risk of sounding overly confident, I really, really like the Birds in this matchup. I’m making them my Lock Of The Week for this week’s episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show. Let the record show I’m currently 3-0 with those picks.

The Eagles’ defensive line should be able to feast on a team that’s allowed 19 sacks through three games. That’s the most in the NFL and it’s six more than the next closest team. Sam Howell might not throw four interceptions like he did last week but he’s likely going to be pressured into some more mistakes.

Division games can be trickier than expected and the Eagles are at a rest disadvantage coming off playing on Monday night. But there’s really no need to overthink this one. The Commanders started 2-0 by narrowly edging out two of the NFL’s lesser teams in the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. Then they got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in a near shutout, 37 to 3. As a result, the Commanders have the fifth-worst point differential ... only ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears.

The Eagles have not yet played their ‘A-game’ but we could very well see that change on Sunday afternoon at a juiced Lincoln Financial Field.

What say you?