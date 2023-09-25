Eagles-Buccaneers instant reactions!

It took a little while for the Birds to get going, they ended the first quarter with only three points but once they settled in they were firing on all cylinders.

Where do we start?!

For the second straight week it was the D’Andre Swift show and I enjoyed every second of it. Swift was awesome finishing with 130 yards on 16 carries.

To no surprise the defense dominated holding Tampa Bay to 174 total yds. Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans was limited to 2 receptions for 13 yards through three quarters and Baker Mayfield threw his first interception of the season, thanks to Reed Blankenship.

I can’t forget to mention rookie Jalen Carter who continues to come in clutch, he had a big game finishing with 0.5 sack, a QB Hit and a in the first half alone.

Jalen Hurts has yet to look like the confident dual threat that we saw during the 2022 season, but he was pretty solid for a “flu game” finishing 23/37 for 277 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs.

Hurts also set another record, with his 29th rushing touchdown of his career he has now scored the most running TDs that any signal caller has in their first 50 NFL games.

There’s so much to discuss! Join Shane Haff and Jessica Taylor NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on BGN’s YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in Now!